WINCHESTER — When it comes to Winchester and Frederick County cross country, no one been able to match the standard of Millbrook sophomore Madison Murphy during her career.
Running 800 meters compared to 5,000 meters levels the running field quite a bit though, and the girls’ 800 involving Murphy and fellow sophomore cross country standout Eva Winston of Sherando was the setting for one of the more entertaining races at Saturday’s H. Brian Landes Apple Blossom Track & Field Invitational at James Wood.
Murphy was the top seed for the 800, and she immediately surged to the front. But Winston stayed with her and passed her on the second lap with 225 meters left.
Winston kept that lead until the final 100, but Murphy showed off her closing speed and was able to outrun Winston on the final straightaway to win in 2:25.06, with Winston not far behind in 2:25.93.
Murphy collapsed on the grass after finishing. She gave everything she had to get past Winston after accidentally aiding her earlier.
“I kind of drifted out more to the second lane [on the backstretch], which I didn’t even mean to do,” Murphy said. “I didn’t even realize what was going on. So she starting passing me on the inside. But once I reached the last 100, I started to give it my all, and hopefully see if I had an extra gear left.”
Murphy said Saturday marked the first time she had run the open 800 in high school track (she’d only run in the 4x800 before, including earlier on Saturday). She’s obviously good at it, but she’s pretty impressive in the 1,600 and 3,200 as well. As a freshman at the Class 4 indoor meet, Murphy took third and came within three seconds of winning state titles in the 1,600 (4:59.21) and 3,200 (11:08.71).
Murphy said the 1,600 is her favorite event.
“It’s fast, but there’s definitely some distance aspects to it as well,” Murphy said.
Wood’s White takes 1,600James Wood senior Chris White was only seeded seventh for Saturday’s 1,600, but he was definitely the class of the field. White recorded a time of 4:32.28 — 22 seconds faster than his seed time and nine seconds faster than his PR — to easily beat runner-up Colson Board of George Mason.
White wasn’t satisfied, though. The strain of his effort was all over his face during the final straightaway, because he realized he wasn’t going fast enough. White’s goal was to break 4:30 on Saturday, and he was pushing to make it happen.
“I think that second lap kind of killed me,” White said. “I wanted to stay with everyone for the first two laps, and then go on my own. I could tell the second lap that [Board] was slowing down. I wanted to come through the 800 at 2:13 and I came out at high 2:15, so I had a negative split.”
White set a school indoor record this winter in the 3,200 with a 9:37.61 in February in Ohio. He said that race, as well as the 4x800, will likely be the things he focuses on the most once the postseason rolls around.
White said it meant a lot to win in his senior year at his home meet. Though White wasn’t pushed by the opposition on the final two laps, White credited former Millbrook cross country and track coach Kevin Shirk with helping him get close to 4:30. Shirk had a microphone near the finish line and provided race commentary on Saturday.
“Shirk hypes everyone up,” White said. “He really did help. He gets the crowd going. Shirk needs to commentate every meet. Every meet.”
Handley’s Posadas stars in sprints Handley senior Sofia Posadas was one of the area’s top sprinters in 2019, and she’s showing that again in 2021.
On Saturday, Posadas — whose best time in the 100 this year is 12.82 — won the 100 by three-hundredths of a second in 13.12. She then ran the second leg on the winning 4x100 team, which posted a time of 51.36 seconds to improve by almost a second. Posadas then took second by three-hundredths of a second in the 200 with a season-best time of 26.69.
Posadas said the 200 is her favorite race, but she’s surprising herself with the way she’s performed in the 100 this season.
“The 100 is something I’ve always been interested in perfecting,” Posadas said.
The Judges 4x100 team figures to keep getting better. Handley coach Mike McKiernan said there are seven candidates for the four spots.
“We’ve been working as a team since our freshman year,” Posadas said. “We’re pretty much all in the same grade, so we’ve become really close, and we know what to say to each other to push each other to our best. That’s really nice to have.”
Sherando shines in throws, distance eventsThe first day of Friday’s ABI featured all of the field events, and the Warriors had a lot to smile about at the top of the hill at Kelican Stadium.
On the girls’ side, Sherando junior Ella Carlson continued to show why she’s the area’s and state’s best throwers. She took first in the discus with a mark of 122-1, and she placed second in the shot put with a 34-4.
Saturday’s meet featured all eight Class 4 Northwestern District schools, and the Sherando boys look like they could take home several medals at the district meet based on their performances. William Fletcher placed first in the shot put (45-7.5); Connor Madagan took second in the discus (142-8) and fourth in the shot put (44-5); Avery Dodson placed third in the discus (126-6); and Eric Sheetz took fourth in the discus (120-4).
“They did a great job,” Sherando coach T.J. Rohrbaugh said. “Will Fletcher was really consistent in the shot. I think he hit the top mark two times in a row.”
The Sherando girls were the only area cross country team to qualify for the Region 4C meet, and the girls on that team had an impressive ABI meet. In addition to Winston’s performance in the 800, Sherando cross country runners made up the 4x800 team that placed third and most of the 4x400 team that placed fifth. The Warriors’ 4x800 team had Emma Ahrens step in for Emily Fisher, and the Warriors recorded a 10:38.22.
“Molly Robinson is one of the few seniors we have on the team, and she does a great job from a leadership standpoint for us,” Rohrbaugh said. “As a coaching staff, we’re really excited about Eva Winston. She’s just such a competitor. She does a great job in races of pushing herself to the limits and doing the best she can.”
