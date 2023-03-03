BERRYVILLE — For the first time, spring break for Clarke County Public Schools students and employees will be after Easter next year.
A 2023-24 academic year calendar adopted by the School Board earlier this week schedules the break for April 1-5, 2024. March 29 will also be a day off. Easter falls on March 31.
Spring break traditionally has been the week before Easter. However, school division officials recently voiced concerns about a substantial amount of absenteeism among teachers on the Monday following the religious holiday.
A draft calendar proposed scheduling spring break after Easter. But some board members were interested in moving it back to the week before Easter. Alongside keeping with tradition, it would have put spring break at the same time as neighboring Loudoun County Public Schools.
Some Loudoun teachers live in Clarke, officials have acknowledged.
Although it was ultimately decided to keep spring break after Easter as recommended, both White Post District board member Chip Schutte and Millwood District member Jonathan Turkel expressed interest in scheduling the break on the same days each year in the future, regardless of when the holiday occurs.
Some school divisions do that, Bishop noted.
Easter's date each year is based around the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and when the full moon occurs.
"We chase Easter each year," Schutte said, in determining when to schedule the break.
"I don't know what the answer is," he said. But "I don't think we're going to find one (week) that makes everybody happy."
"The (entire) calendar is never going to make everybody happy," said Bishop.
After summer vacation this year, teachers will begin reporting to work on Aug. 9. The first day of classes for students will be Aug. 23.
Clarke County High School seniors will graduate on May 30 next year. June 7 will be the last day in the classroom for all other students.
Teacher workdays, on which students will not be in classes, will be Oct. 27, Jan. 2, Jan. 16, March 22, May 2 and June 10-11.
Elementary school teachers also will have workdays on Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Feb. 9 and April 19. On those "asynchronous days," as they're called, teachers will work at school and students will do lessons online at home. Middle- and high-school students will be in classes as normal.
In an email on Thursday, Bishop explained that elementary workdays are intended to help teachers have sufficient planning time. Teachers at higher grade levels have two 45-minute planning blocks daily that elementary teachers don't, he pointed out.
Other highlights of the adopted calendar include:
• Parent conferences being held at all four schools on Nov. 6.
• Nov. 22-24 as the Thanksgiving holiday period.
• Dec. 21-29 as winter break, with classes resuming on Jan. 3.
• May 3 as the Apple Blossom holiday.
• Report cards being sent home on Nov. 8, Jan. 24 and April 9.
• Progress reports being sent home on Sept. 22, Dec. 1, Feb. 15 and May 6.
