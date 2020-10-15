WINCHESTER — Drivers out late tonight and early Friday morning need to be aware of slow-moving vehicles along area roads as a large object is moved.
Crews will be moving the object left on Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County after an accident that occurred on Monday when a tractor-trailer load disconnected from the trailer. Two cranes were brought to the site on Tuesday to remove the heavy concrete object from the eastbound roadway shoulder to a site at the bottom of the steep grade on the highway. The object is now next to the westbound lanes.
Beginning at 9 o'clock the towing operation will move the object along the following route:
• Va. 7 westbound
• Right on Fort Collier Road
• Right on West Brooke Road
• Left on Park Center Road
• Enter U.S. 11 to 11/37 northbound
• Left onto Welltown Road
• Left onto the towing company property entrance
According to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release, the Virginia State Police will escort the towing vehicle along with two crash cushions, one on either side of the escort. The speed will be around 8-10 miles per hour with no passing. As traffic queues occur, the escort group can pull aside where room allows and let traffic go by. There will be coordination with both Shenandoah Electric and Rappahannock Electric to have trucks available to raise overhead lines where needed.
The operation is estimated to conclude by 2 a.m. Friday.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
(1) comment
Oh for goodness sake!! It's a large UPS, you reported it earlier this week!! What the heck?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.