BERRYVILLE — A traffic accident disrupted power to more than 1,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) customers in Clarke County on Tuesday.
REC spokeswoman Casey Hollins said the outage affected 1,436 customers along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) between Berryville and Bluemont as well as "roads that spring from it," including Shepherds Mill Road, Meadowbrook Lane, Chilly Hollow Road and Hemlock Lane.
Hollins didn't know full details of the accident. However, she said the outage stemmed from broken equipment on a utility pole that apparently was struck by a vehicle.
Power was disrupted about 10:30 a.m. and restored around 1:25 p.m., she said.
The Virginia State Police were unable to provide details of the accident before deadline on Tuesday.
