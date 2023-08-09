Frederick County has seen several traffic fatalities since the end of May, bringing the total of such deaths this calendar year from four to seven, according to information from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
That puts the county on pace to exceed last year’s total — 12 — given that it had five traffic fatalities by Aug. 6 of last year.
A male pedestrian was struck and killed on Sunday by a tractor-trailer after he ran out into a lane of Interstate 81, according to the Virginia State Police.
It marked the second traffic fatality involving a pedestrian on I-81 in the county this year and followed a pedestrian being struck and killed in late January on the interstate, shutting down northbound lanes for about two hours.
The other five traffic-related deaths were passengers or drivers of vehicles that were involved in crashes. In four of five of the accidents, the people who died in the crashes this year were not wearing seat belts, according to David Morris, a VDOT traffic engineer in the Staunton District.
Crash data shows that the five other fatal crashes occurred on the following roads: U.S. 522 (Frederick Pike) southbound over half a mile north of Route 704; U.S. 522 northbound about a half-mile east of Route 692; Virginia State Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) east of Route 641; Virginia State Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) at the intersection of Route 660; and Virginia State Route 642 (Tasker Drive) near Route 1037.
According to VDOT’s dashboard database, there were 13 fatal crashes in 2020, nine in 2021, and 12 last year.
All crash information is provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.