BERRYVILLE — It's hard to resolve traffic problems in one locality caused largely by an intersection in another, Clarke County officials are realizing.
Next Tuesday, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors intends to adopt a resolution to pursue state and federal Smart Scale funds. If the money is obtained, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will use it to make improvements to the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road).
Smart Scale is a state program in which proposed highway projects are ranked for funding consideration. Factors influencing the rankings include how much the projects would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion and help with economic development efforts.
The intersection is in Loudoun County, just a few feet east of the Clarke County line. Officials say heavy traffic and speeding make it hard for Appalachian Trail hikers in Clarke County to cross Va. 7 near the intersection. Traffic conditions also make it difficult for drivers to make left turns to and from Route 601.
Traffic also gets backed up along narrow Route 601, especially on weekends. Officials blame the backups mostly on customers of a popular brewery on that road.
Two factors complicate efforts to resolve the traffic problems.
One is that Clarke and Loudoun are in different VDOT districts. Clarke is in the Staunton District, while Loudoun is in the Northern Virginia District. So the districts must work together to resolve problems affecting both counties.
And, despite the intersection being in Loudoun, Route 601 is maintained by the Staunton District. Parts of the road are within both counties.
"The intersection serves many Clarke residents and is therefore a priority for us," said Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
"It has been my experience that it is better to work with adjoining localities in situations like this," Boies said, "because once it becomes confrontational, the important issues like safety get pushed aside."
"Loudoun County has been a cooperative partner in working to develop solutions to this intersection," he said.
Clarke supervisors have vowed not to spend any of the county's money on improving the intersection. Yet Loudoun has budgeted $500,000 toward improvements there, Boies said.
The supervisors discussed the proposed resolution at their Monday work session. The resolution expresses support for an "Alternative 1-Phase 1" proposal put forth by VDOT in mid-June.
Components of the proposal include:
• Improving the westbound left turn lane on Va. 7, plus installing a right turn lane along Route 601 at the northbound approach to the intersection.
• Installing "downstream crossovers" along Va. 7 west and east of the intersection. One would be at Route 679 (Pine Grove Road); the other at Route 734 (Snickersville Turnpike). Eastbound and westbound left turn lanes would be improved to provide 200 feet of space in which turning vehicles could wait.
• Improving the median and installing crossover pavement markings designed to make voluntary U-turns safer and more desirable for drivers.
Loudoun, meanwhile, has asked VDOT to consider adding an acceleration lane going up the mountain at both designated U-turn locations, as well as one for drivers turning east onto Va. 7 from Route 601. Clarke officials are amenable to those requests, Boies said.
However, "VDOT has noted that the increased costs for the requested improvements from Loudoun will hurt the Smart Scale application because, based on the models, the improvements do not significantly improve safety," he wrote in a report to the supervisors.
VDOT's cost estimate for planning the project is about $2 million.
Clarke officials participated in a conference call with Loudoun and VDOT officials on June 29. During that call, three options for submitting the Smart Start application emerged. They are:
• Submitting the application without including either Loudoun’s requested improvements or its financial contribution. With this option, Loudoun could use its money to try and get those improvements done on its own, separate from the Smart Scale project, according to Boies.
• Submitting it without Loudoun’s requests but including Loudoun’s allocation. VDOT asserts that in terms of Smart Scale scoring, this option would score best and could help the project move forward sooner than it might otherwise.
• Submitting it with both Loudoun’s requests and the money, even if the options wouldn't score well.
The resolution is purposely vague, Boies said, because it can incorporate whichever option eventually is decided on.
Whether Loudoun puts its money toward Clarke's effort is up to that county's supervisors, Boies added.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay said, "If we can just get something up there" now to improve the traffic flow, perhaps Clarke County can pursue another Smart Scale project for further improvements in the future.
Board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said he can't grasp that VDOT feels, "Yeah, it's a good idea, but it will score bad."
VDOT "ought to fund the project that's going to resolve the problem, not the project that's going to score the best," said Weiss.
It's not hard, it will just take money to fix it properly
