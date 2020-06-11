WINCHESTER — A traffic stop this week in Frederick County led to the seizure of more than $10,000 worth of the deadly drug fentanyl.
A media release from Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office states that an unidentified deputy conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday and found that the driver, whose name was not released, was carrying four suspected fentanyl capsules and $1,050 in cash.
Officers with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were called in to assist, at which time investigators learned a large quantity of fentanyl was allegedly being stored at a home in Warren County.
A subsequent search of the home turned up 190 additional capsules of suspected fentanyl with a total weight of 60 grams. The pills were reportedly being sold on the streets for $50 each, the release states.
The capsules were seized and the unidentified driver was arrested, but no further information was provided by the Sheriff's Office.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is typically prescribed for severe pain, such as that experienced by people with advanced cancer. A dosage of just 3 milligrams can be fatal.
In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta listed fentanyl as the No. 1 drug that leads to overdose deaths in America.
Use of the drug has become more widespread in recent years because street dealers sometimes mix fentanyl with heroin or cocaine to give users a more potent high. However, many of those users aren't aware they are using fentanyl-laced drugs, which has led many of them to inadvertently overdose.
According to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, there have been a total of 25 overdose deaths so far this year in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties.
