BERRYVILLE — The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (PATC) will be allowed to lease for 10 years a vacant mountain cabin owned by Clarke County in exchange for upgrading and maintaining it.
County Administrator Chris Boies is negotiating a lease agreement with permission from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Donated to the county by Melvin Kohn of Washington, D.C., the cabin and the 50 partially-wooded acres surrounding it in the Blue Ridge Mountains have been protected by a conservation easement since 2007.
According to county officials, Kohn donated the property so the county eventually could develop it as a passive park. The county became interested in leasing the property to generate income and keep the cabin livable — at least until a park can be developed — as well as discourage vandalism.
PATC maintains more than 40 cabins between Charlottesville and Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, for rental by its members and the public. It sought to add the Kohn cabin to its network.
Supervisors had indicated they would prefer to give PATC a five-year lease, with an option for a five-year renewal, to make it easier for the county to cut ties with the club if it fails to abide by terms and conditions of an agreement.
However, club representative Lowell Smith recently told the supervisors "we're only interested in a 10-year lease." The club needs to be able to generate enough revenue from renting it to help maintain trails and recover costs for making improvements to the property, he said.
"They'll go in and fix it up" with help from volunteers, Boies said.
The wooden cabin has a front porch, living and sleeping rooms, a bathroom and a heating system. A spring house supplies its water.
Yet the cabin's condition has deteriorated over the years due to lack of use, according to Boies.
Smith estimated that PATC will have to invest more than $10,000 in materials, plus hundreds of hours of labor, "to put this cabin into an acceptable condition" for renting it. He said it will take the club at least to mid-summer of 2021 to complete the renovations.
"Our volunteers do not want to put substantial sweat equity and capital investment into improving and maintaining a property for only a relatively short-term financial benefit," Smith said, explaining the desire for a 10-year lease. Without one, "their time and club resources would be better invested elsewhere."
The club's desire is to "put the Kohn property to its highest and best use," added Smith, who lives in the county's Russell District.
PATC has more than 8,500 members throughout the Appalachian Region, information he provided to the supervisors shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.