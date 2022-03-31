STEPHENS CITY — A recurring event to raise awareness about autism returns Saturday to Sherando Park near Stephens City.
Trails 4 Miles, which gets underway at 8:30 a.m., features a four-mile running course through the park’s paved paths and wooded trails. Participants can tackle the entire course or, if they prefer, limit themselves to a more leisurely one-mile run or walk on the paved paths only.
The autism awareness event is a partnership between three Winchester-based organizations: The nonprofits I’m Just Me Movement and New Horizons Professional ABA Services Inc., and the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department.
Runners, sponsors and volunteers can sign up today at https://bit.ly/36Z7hfI, or race and run/walk participants can register in person at the start of Saturday’s event. Registration costs $40 per person for the four-mile race and $15 per person for the one-mile run/walk.
“We’ll have personalized signs along the course so participants can write the names of the persons they’re running for,” said Tina Stevens-Culbreath, co-founder of I’m Just Me Movement. “It’s just a reminder of why we do what we do.”
The first Trails 4 Miles was run in April 2019. Plans for a second annual event were scuttled in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel that year’s race.
Trails 4 Miles returned in April 2021, but with precautions to protect the health of participants. For example, start times for the race and run/walk were staggered throughout the morning to spread out the number of people on the course at any given time.
“This year, everyone will start together,” said Nichole Pangle, executive director of Trails 4 Miles sponsor The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Pangle said her 14-year-old son, Matthew, who is autistic, will be among the runners on Saturday. Other people with autism have volunteered to be course marshals to cheer on and encourage the participants.
“It’s always good to have them,” Stevens-Culbreath said about the course marshals. “’You’ve got one more mile! You’ve got one more lap! You’re almost there!’”
Another change this year is that event sponsors like The Arc will be able to set up informational tents in Sherando Park. They weren’t allowed to do that last year due to social-distancing concerns.
Additionally, The Arc will be setting up a sensory tent where people with autism can go if they get overwhelmed by the noise and activity at Saturday’s Trails 4 Miles. Pangle said it will contain items designed to comfort and soothe including weighted blankets, a crash pad, fidget toys and noise-canceling headphones.
“We have a good variety of stuff,” Pangle said.
Autism is a blanket term for a range of conditions that affect an individual’s ability to process and cope with stimuli such as light, sound, voices and motion. No two cases are alike, but people with autism often have trouble with social skills and verbal expression, and sometimes engage in repetitive behaviors such as rocking back and forth to help calm them when they are experiencing sensory overloads.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, an estimated one in 54 people — more than 75 million people worldwide —are on the autism spectrum.
April is Autism Awareness Month, an event created in 1970 by the national Autism Society. Last year, the organization started a gradual process to change the name of the commemoration to Autism Acceptance Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.