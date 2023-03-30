STEPHENS CITY — An Autism Awareness Month event that is fast becoming a local tradition returns Saturday morning to Sherando Park near Stephens City.
The public is invited to attend and participate in the fourth running of Trails 4 Miles, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Anyone who wants to join in the fun can choose between a four-mile running course through the park’s paved paths and wooded trails, or a more leisurely one-mile run or walk on the paved paths only.
Trails 4 Miles is intended to raise the community's awareness and understanding of autism, and to demonstrate that people with the neurological condition can accomplish anything with a little help and support.
No one knows what it's like to live with autism more than Nolan Konopa, a 13-year-old Berryville resident who, despite dealing with sensory issues that can sometimes make it hard for him to function, is funny, caring, smart and loves making new friends.
"Everyone absolutely adores him," said his mother, Renee Konopa. "He's the nicest, most considerate, respectful young man, and every day is sunny and 70 degrees in Nolan's world. Every day is the best day ever."
On Wednesday afternoon, Nolan and his mom came to the Winchester offices of New Horizons Professional ABA Services Inc., an organization at 500 W. Jubal Early Drive, Suite 200, in Winchester that works to improve the quality of life for people with autism and other developmental disorders. New Horizons COO Nicole Van Zandt said her company has sponsored Trails 4 Miles since its inception in April 2019 and continues to do so in the future.
Rather than conducting a traditional interview about Trails 4 Miles, it seemed more sensible to let Nolan take charge and ask the questions. After all, he has run in previous races and experienced the joy and empowerment of being cheered on by onlookers. More importantly, he understands autism better than any neurotypical person ever could.
Nolan: Why should people go to Trails 4 Miles?
Renee: "I think it's important to support autism at every level and at every age, and if that means we get up on a Saturday morning and lace up our sneakers and come together, it's a cause worth fighting for."
Nolan: And to support me!
Nicole: "Absolutely, Nolan. We need to show up to support you on Saturday, and I think it's important as a community to show up and support all of our population, special needs population included. ... It's such a worthwhile venture to get everybody together, to get everybody's support for you and all your friends that are on the spectrum."
Nolan: Autism is what makes me special. When is the race and where should people go?
Renee: "It is Saturday, April 1st, at Sherando Park. The start time is 8:30 [a.m.]."
Nicole: "If you're going to be a last-minute registrant or anything like that, you probably should be there around 8 or 8:15 to get signed up."
Nolan: Can they sign up before they go?
Nicole: "Yes, through Frederick County Parks and Rec. If we get a thousand runners, that would be great. It would be our biggest number yet."
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department stages Trails 4 Miles as part of its annual Run to the Top series of races, which also includes the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Valley Health 10k on May 6, the Battlefield Half Marathon in November and more. Trails 4 Miles registration is available through the department's Run at the Top website, runatthetop.net.
Online registrations cost $30 for the four-mile race and $15 for the one-mile run/walk. Once you've signed up, you can pick up race packets from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the Community Center Activity Room at Sherando High School, 185 S. Warrior Drive near Stephens City, or on race day at the Trails 4 Miles starting area in Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle near Stephens City.
Signups will also be accepted at the park on race day, but the fees will be up to $10 higher.
Prizes will be awarded for the four-mile race. The top male and female finishers will each receive a $75 gift card, and the second-place male and female runners will each get a $50 gift card.
All proceeds from Trails 4 Miles will benefit its two primary sponsors, both of which advocate for the needs of people with autism: I'm Just Me Movement and The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley, both in Winchester.
Additional sponsors include New Horizons Professional ABA Services, Valley Health, Pro Motion Physical Therapy, American Woodmark and Runners' Retreat.
To learn more about Trails 4 Miles, visit runatthetop.net/trails4miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.