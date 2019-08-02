WINCHESTER — Many people are afraid or embarrassed to try to talk to someone experiencing alcohol or drug addiction because they don’t know how to help.
The first-ever Recovery Ally Training session held in the area occurred at Winchester Medical Center on Thursday. It is one of six sessions being held around the state to help reduce the local impact of the national heroin epidemic. Through Wednesday, there have been 22 fatal overdoses and 81 non-fatal overdoses in Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties this year, according to Joshua T. Price, a state police special agent and coordinator of the Northern Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force. Last year at this time, there were 13 deaths and 81 non-fatal overdoses.
The training began at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2017, according to Thomas Bannard, VCU coordinator for collegiate recovery. Since then about 35 sessions have been held and 750 people trained.
Training on Thursday included understanding how opiates affect the brain, philosophies of care, understanding how the language used to describe addiction can increase or reduce the stigma surrounding it, and acting out intervention scenarios. Also included was a “training the trainers” session.
The idea was that people in the audience on Thursday, which included treatment advocates and members of the Northwestern Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, can go into the community and train people with less experience in the field of addiction recovery. Bannard, who helped run the session, said training can be done in two- or three-hour sessions around the community such as at businesses and churches.
“Folks with the least expertise can probably benefit the most from the training,” Bannard said. “It’s a way for anyone to engage.”
The training aims to provide skills for successful interventions. For instance, Bannard said handing literature about treatment to an addict — he prefers describing them as someone with a substance use disorder — is a waste of time. Driving them to a recovery meeting or to treatment is productive.
“We want participants to take responsibility,” he said. “If someone reaches out to you for help, you have a responsibility to get them the support that they need. Or if somebody discloses to you that they’re in recovery, we want to give you the tools to respond and support them.”
Allies are encouraged to show empathy, optimism and patience and be realistic about recovery, understanding that relapses are often part of the recovery process as the brain heals from addiction. Bannard, who has been in recovery since 2006, said it’s helpful if an ally who is mentoring someone is in long-term recovery because they speak from experience.
“We want to give allies that tool to be say, ‘Hey, keep going you’re doing good things, it’s just going to be hard right now,” he said. “Versus, ‘It’s been 60 days, why aren’t you better now?’”
