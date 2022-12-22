Traipsing by tannenbaum

Winchester resident Bob Gail walks 6.12 miles every day, no matter what the weather is doing. On Tuesday he was framed by a Christmas tree decoration as he passed by the front of a home at South Stewart and West Cecil streets in Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

