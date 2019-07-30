WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday considered whether to restrict through-truck traffic on Cedar Hill Road (Route 671) — a roughly 2-mile road that stretches from Welltown Road (Route 661) to Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in northern Frederick County.
According to Assistant Planning Director John Bishop, some county residents have complained that many trucks travel on Cedar Hill Road after they’ve lost their way to the Amazon Distribution Center and have mistakenly driven down Burgess Lane, a private gravel lane that intersects Cedar Hill Road.
“It’s absolutely not a road that is appropriate for trucks,” Bishop said of Burgess Lane.
Bishop said through-truck designations prohibit trucks from traveling through the entire restricted roadway. However, this would not restrict truck drivers who have a destination within the restricted area.
The most recent recorded traffic count by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on Cedar Hill Road was 910 vehicles per day with 97% of those trips being four-wheel-drive vehicles.
The road has several locations where the truck and passenger vehicles would have a hard time passing each other if they were moving in opposite directions.
“Last year, the complaint was a tractor-trailer that got stuck on Cedar Hill in a snowstorm and no other traffic could go pass,” said Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, a member of the Transportation Committee. “And it was at nighttime.”
Committee member Gary Oates said he wouldn’t recommend putting restrictions on Cedar Hill Road, mainly because he doesn’t think the restriction would solve the issue.
“All it does is force people to look for different routes and trucks may be going somewhere that’s even worse,” Oates said.
Lt. Warren Gosnell with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that unless a sign warning truck drivers about through-truck restriction is “overly large,” they will likely miss the sign because they’re likely looking at their GPS. McCann-Slaughter asked if truck restrictions even show up on GPS.
Ed Carter, the Edinburg Residency Administrator for VDOT, said there are special truck GPS units that can identify bridge weight limits and restrictions. However, he said most truck drivers wouldn’t have this technology and many have outdated GPS units. Gosnell said most truck drivers will simply use their cell phone GPS and wouldn’t receive tips on truck restrictions.
“A lot of these people aren’t going to use commercial motor vehicle GPS and spend a couple hundred dollars,” Gosnell said. “They already have a phone that has it built in. Plus, it gives them an excuse to have that phone nearby and on. Just saying.”
Carter wondered how through-truck restrictions would be sufficiently enforced. He said it’s likely that local law enforcement would only be able to catch 10% of the truck drivers who broke the law.
Gosnell said the through-truck restriction would lead to an increase in calls, but wouldn’t necessarily fix the problem. He said many people do not know that through-truck traffic restriction only forbids trucks from driving from the start of a road to the end of a road. If drivers take a turn midway through Cedar Hill Road or reach their destination somewhere on the road, they are not considered through-trucks and law enforcement will not be able to stop them.
“Putting the restriction there and the sign sometimes gives the public a false sense of security of ‘Well, now we can do something about it’ and when it comes to that, it falls on us in enforcement to be the bad guy and say ‘I can’t do anything for you,’” Gosnell said. “I don’t have all of the answers, but signage and restrictions alone aren’t the answer.”
The committee ultimately decided not to vote on the matter, instead asking Bishop and VDOT to monitor the road for 60 to 90 days and see if there are more complaints. If the committee later decides it wants to restrict through traffic, it would make a recommendation to the county’s Board of Supervisors. The supervisors would then make a request to VDOT to implement the restriction.
Attending the meeting at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Gary Lofton and committee members Judith McCann-Slaughter, Gary Oates, James Racey and Barry Schnoor.
