WINCHESTER — The Gore Citizens’ Convenience Center is being eyed for expansion because it isn’t large enough to accommodate the number of people who use it for trash disposal.
The center, located at 135 Sand Mine Road in western Frederick County, is situated on a 1.1-acre site. But only about a half-acre is used for trash disposal.
Gloria Puffinburger, the county’s solid waste manager, told the Public Works Committee on Tuesday morning that the number of people using the center increases each year. About 3,600 people use it per month. On weekends and holidays, the center sometimes closes early because its trash receptacles are full.
“There’s a lot of days where we have to shut her down,” said Public Works Director Joe Wilder. “We are just packed out. … On a Sunday, when you’ve had a couple of hundred trips, it doesn’t take long to fill up.”
The Gore facility is one of 11 citizens’ convenience centers in the county, which are free for residents to use for trash disposal and recycling.
Wilder said the expansion being considered for the Gore site would add a half-acre of capacity as well as a trash compactor, which it currently lacks. According to Wilder, having an on-site compactor would significantly reduce the number of trips needed to haul trash from the site to the Regional Landfill. This would decrease hauling costs for the county from $46,500 to $6,450 a year, he said. The county has a spare compactor available for use.
Wilder noted that expanding the Gore site has been a top priority of the county’s Public Works Department for a while.
The expansion would cost an estimated $750,000, which includes site work, paving, installation of equipment, fencing, additional lighting, an attendant’s shed and electrical work.
Committee member Gene Fisher called the investment “a no-brainer,” with the committee recommending by consensus that $750,000 be spent to expand the site.
The matter now goes to the county’s Finance Committee and Board of Supervisors for consideration.
If approved, construction could start in the spring and be finished in three to four months.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee members Gene Fisher, Harvey Strawsnyder and Kevin Kenney. Doug McCarthy and Bob Wells were absent.
