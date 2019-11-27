WINCHESTER — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta contends that childhood trauma can be linked to a multitude of adult problems, including depression, substance abuse, pregnancy complications, life-threatening illnesses and more.
That startling disclosure compelled the Winchester-based I'm Just Me Movement to help young people deal with traumatic events before those incidents evolve into a lifetime of problems.
"We've served a lot of kids here, but there are lots more who need help," said Tina Culbreath, co-founder of the nonprofit organization.
To quantify how childhood trauma can have lifelong effects, the CDC and Kaiser Permanente developed the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Assessment to determine if a person under the age of 18 experienced or was exposed to abuse, neglect and family dysfunction.
"Many people would be quite shocked to take that quiz," said Kate Simpson, a member of I'm Just Me Movement's board of directors. "A child should not go through any of those experiences."
The 10 questions on the ACE Assessment are:
- Did a parent or other adult in the household often swear at you, insult you, put you down or humiliate you, or act in a way that made you afraid that you might be physically hurt?
- Did a parent or other adult in the household often push, grab, slap or throw something at you, or ever hit you so hard that you had marks or were injured?
- Did an adult or person at least five years older than you ever touch or fondle you, or have you touch their body in a sexual way, or try to (or actually have) oral, anal or vaginal sex with you?
- Did you often feel that no one in your family loved you or thought you were important or special, or your family didn’t look out for each other, feel close to each other or support each other?
- Did you often feel that you didn’t have enough to eat, had to wear dirty clothes and had no one to protect you, or your parents were too drunk or high to take care of you or take you to the doctor if you needed it?
- Were your parents ever separated or divorced?
- Was your mother or stepmother often pushed, grabbed, slapped or had something thrown at her, or sometimes or often kicked, bitten, hit with a fist or hit with something hard, or ever repeatedly hit for at least a few minutes or threatened with a gun or knife?
- Did you live with anyone who was a problem drinker or alcoholic, or who used street drugs?
- Was a household member depressed or mentally ill, or did a household member attempt suicide?
- Did a household member go to prison?
Each "yes" answer equals one point. While a midrange or high score does not automatically equate to problems later in life, it does point to possible negative outcomes. For example, the state of Iowa boiled down the statistics of 100 ACE test takers and determined:
- One out of 69 people who scored zero points was an alcoholic, while one in six people with four to eight points was an alcoholic.
- One out of 16 people who scored zero points smoked cigarettes, while one in six people with four to eight points was a smoker.
- One out of 14 people who scored zero points had heart disease, while one in six people with four to eight points had heart disease.
- One out of 96 people who scored zero points attempted suicide, while one in five people with four to eight points had tried to kill themselves.
To help young people overcome trauma and be happier and healthier adults, I'm Just Me Movement's husband-and-wife founders, Rodney and Tina Culbreath, partner with other community organizations to provide children with support and coping tools.
The Culbreaths were raised in highly dysfunctional households, and they created I'm Just Me Movement to help young people facing the same types of obstacles they encountered as children.
"I lost my dad to a drug overdose when I was 8 years old, and my mom started drinking to deal with it," said Tina Culbreath, who scored nine out of 10 points on the ACE Assessment. "We were abused, we were violated, we had a lot of negative things going on."
"The crack epidemic came in and my mom went to prison with the disease," said Rodney Culbreath, who scored a full 10 points on the ACE test. "I was a freshman, sophomore in high school, taking care of siblings and just surviving."
Despite their harsh home lives, the Culbreaths, like many others who experience trauma as a child, "didn't want to tell our secrets because we would be separated from our families," Tina Culbreath said.
Instead, many of those children seek love and acceptance elsewhere, which can lead to them joining gangs or succumbing to negative peer pressure.
"They know right from wrong, but wrong seems cool," said Chris Rhone, whose Unique Hoops Basketball Academy in Winchester partners with I'm Just Me Movement to work with at-risk youth. "They might look up to someone who's smoking crack or something."
The best way to help traumatized children, the Culbreaths said, is through mentoring.
That belief is reinforced by a Frederick County teenager who asked to be identified only as Remy. The 16-year-old said he fell in with a bad crowd and was swayed to do things that twice landed him in the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center. While in custody, he was mentored by the Culbreaths' oldest son, Rze Culbreath, who Remy calls his "homie."
Since being released two months ago, Remy has refocused and become more positive about his future. He landed a spot on his school's varsity basketball team, and is on track to join the school's choir.
"I got my motivation back," Remy said.
Connie Harrington of Clarke County is a single mother of two who said the childhood trauma she experienced being raised by an alcoholic, physically abusive parent contributed to her making unhealthy choices as an adult.
"Even if you don't remember trauma, it is with you," Harrington said. "You carry it with you into every moment of your life."
She married a man who abused her. After they divorced, he was murdered by his own brother.
Harrington became determined to break the traumatic cycle so her two sons would not pass along problems to their own children. She credited I'm Just Me Movement and family therapy sessions with helping her family heal.
A Winchester woman who asked to be identified as Jane said she and her children wanted everyone to believe they had a perfect family, so no one talked about her husband's alcoholism and drug addiction. It all came crashing down about five years ago when her husband died of an overdose.
"My son ... stopped playing ball, started using drugs, started stealing cars," Jane said. "He didn't care because his whole world had stopped."
She said I'm Just Me Movement and its partners helped them come to terms with the past and develop the skills needed for a brighter future.
"Until we get to the root and deal with the trauma, this is going to continue," Jane said.
LaTasha Do'zia, executive director of the Youth Development Center in Winchester, calls herself a "trauma mama" because she has fostered and adopted children with isolation, neglect and abandonment issues.
One of those children had been bounced around the foster care system for years, leaving him in constant wait for the next thing to go wrong.
"It took him a long time to be able to verbalize his story," Do'zia said.
Once he started talking, she could help him address the pain he was holding inside. Today, Do'zia said, he's a healthy teenager living in a stable environment.
Christa Shifflett, executive director of the Warren Coalition in Front Royal, said her nonprofit organization agrees that mentoring is the key to helping troubled kids become happy, productive adults.
The optimal situation, Shifflett said, is for an at-risk child to have three caring adults "to come around and say, 'You matter, we care, we're here to support you.'" The more they hear it, she said, the more they'll believe their lives have worth.
It's also important for adults who experienced childhood trauma to face their own demons and learn how to deal with their emotions in a healthier way.
"Trauma begets trauma," Shifflett said, noting that you can help someone simply by listening to them without judgement.
"Whether you're old or young, there are solutions," Tina Culbreath said. "We made it through, and you can, too."
If you're interested in supporting or partnering with I'm Just Me Movement, or if you want to learn more about its services for at-risk youth and families, visit imjustmemovement.org or call 703-344-6206.
