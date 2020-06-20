Pastor bears cross through area

Using home rain gutter material for its lighter weight, pastor Daniel Byrd, of New Castle, Delaware, carries his cross Friday on Amherst Street as he heads toward Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), spreading the gospel with those he meets as he walks. Byrd said he has been a minister since 2011.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(1) comment

Blondie
Blondie

At this time, we need all the help we can get. Thank you pastor.

