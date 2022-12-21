Nearly four months and 110,000 airline miles later, Sparty returned home to Robert E. Aylor Middle School in Frederick County on Tuesday morning.
The stuffed spartan — a nod to the school’s Spartans mascot — arrived riding in a homemade United Airlines plane attached to a skateboard. He was greeted by the marching band, cheerleaders and a crowd of students. Accompanying him was a stuffed penguin he met on his travels in Cape Town, South Africa.
Since late August, Sparty has been jetting around the world with United Airlines. He’s been to Rome twice, took a ghost tour in Scotland and saw the world’s largest cuckoo clock outside Frankfurt, Germany. And those are just a few of the highlights from his trip, says school librarian Wendy Knox.
Sparty’s trek was the idea of the school’s student-led Spartan Junior Library Advisory Committee, which promotes the Aylor library and its usage. Inspired by the children’s book “Flat Stanley” about a boy who embarks on all sorts of adventures after being flattened by a bulletin board that fell on him, including being mailed to faraway places, the students wrote to United Airlines and asked if Sparty could hitch a ride with them for awhile.
The airline agreed, and off Sparty went.
Since then, he has been to two continents, eight countries and nine cities, with United flight crew taking pictures of Sparty in far-flung locales, reporting his whereabouts to the school and keeping a travel diary for him.
“A line of people wanted to take Sparty on trips,” Knox said about airline employees. “They enjoyed him so much.”
During Sparty’s travels, students would stop by the library to see a map that showed his current location.
“What surprised me was the amount of students who came by and looked at the map,” Knox said. “They were very interested in what he was doing and always asking where he was.”
His adventures helped teach students about world geography, cultures and customs, she said.
On Tuesday, after receiving a hero’s welcome home, Sparty hung out in the library. But he didn’t stay there long. At the end of the day, he left with a student, who’s taking him on a trip to Canada today.
Once he returns, the intrepid traveler plans to make some local appearances, including Winnie-the-Pooh Day at a local library that the student committee is helping to organize. He also may do some more traveling with students.
And United Airlines is ready to book Sparty for his next trip.
“United wants him back,” Knox said. “They said, ‘We’ll take him any time.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.