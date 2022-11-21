WINCHESTER — A beacon of holiday hope will shine once again as a special Christmas tree is illuminated to celebrate the memories of those who lost their lives to acts of violence.
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope‘s second Christmas Tree of Remembrance ceremony will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in front of the Church of the Good Shepherd, 645 Berryville Ave., Winchester.
“Last year we had about 150 people come and we recognized 29 lives that had been lost to different acts of violence,” said Crystal Pruitt, founder of the nonprofit foundation in Winchester. “This year we are up to 42 loved ones that we’re going to be remembering, which is kind of sad, and we’re still taking names.”
One of those names will be that of Pruitt’s brother, Kevin Riley, who was shot to death on Oct. 28, 2020, in a parking lot on Adams Drive in Winchester. It was the murder of the 29-year-old Riley that inspired Pruitt to create the Foundation of Hope, which advocates against gun violence while assisting children who need food, clothing and enrichment opportunities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Pruitt said the Christmas Tree of Remembrance on the front lawn of the Church of the Good Shepherd will serve as a reminder during the stressful holiday season that violence is not a solution for anything. It will remain in place through December, so her hope is that a person aiming to settle a score with someone will see the tree and reconsider.
At the ceremony, the 13-foot-tall Christmas tree will be decorated with customized ornaments and surrounded by luminaries displaying the names of people who lost their lives to violence. Those names will also be read aloud as attendees hold candles to pay tribute to their loved ones. Participants are asked to bring their own candles if possible, but Pruitt said a limited number will be available at the ceremony for those who need them.
“We’ll have the names of a couple of people who lost their lives to violence this year, and we’ve received a couple of names where the incidents happened years ago,” Pruitt said. “We also will include the two officers who recently lost their lives in a college shooting.”
Pruitt was referring to Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, who were killed by a lone gunman on Feb. 1 at the college south of Harrisonburg. Jefferson previously worked as a campus security guard at Shenandoah University from 2012 to 2018, and members of his family live in the Winchester area.
“People can submit the names of any loved ones lost to violence. They don’t have to be from Winchester or Frederick County,” Pruitt said. “We have a family that lives here who lost a loved one to violence, but that incident was in California.”
After the tree-lighting ceremony, which will also include a performance by the Independent School of Winchester‘s student choir, participants are invited to enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
“The holidays are difficult for some people who are missing loved ones and grieving, so this is a way to bring some of those folks together and try to make the season a little more enjoyable,” Pruitt said.
There is no charge to have a loved one memorialized at the ceremony, Pruitt said. Any person who died due to a violent act such as murder, arson or drunk driving can have their name included if it is emailed to Pruitt at crystal@kevinrileyfoundation.org by Sunday. Following the ceremony, anyone whose loved one was included in the event will be allowed to take home the ornament and luminary that displays his or her name.
Pruitt also asks anyone who can help set up and oversee this year’s Christmas Tree of Remembrance ceremony to contact her at the same email address.
To learn more about the ceremony and the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, visit kevinrileyfoundation.org.
