WINCHESTER — The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve is the most wasteful time of the year in the U.S. With that in mind, the Frederick County government has some tips on properly recycling holiday trash.
One of the county’s most notable recycling efforts is the annual “TreeCycling” campaign which starts the day after Christmas and continues through the end of January.
Throughout the next month, residents of Frederick and Clarke counties may take their cut Christmas trees to the nearest citizens’ convenience site for recycling, except for the Greenwood Road site.
Residents in the Greenwood community should take their trees directly to the landfill’s citizens’ center at 146 Landfill Road, where green waste is accepted all year.
The county says trees should be free of decorations, tinsel and stands. Remove wire from wreaths, swags, and roping before recycling. All trees are ground into mulch and reused at the landfill.
Trees are not the only concern for post-holiday recycling — wrapping paper and shopping bags account for four million tons of trash each year in the U.S. The county advises residents to recycle old holiday wrap in the red containers along with newspapers, magazines and office paper. The wrap should be free of excessive tape, ribbon, cardboard and plastic. No foil allowed.
The county is also asking residents to flatten and recycle all cardboard. Receptacles are available at the landfill and all convenience centers except Star Tannery and Gore.
Residents should also recycle old electronics, including holiday lights and extension cords, at eCycle. The first eCycle event of the new year will be held on the fourth Wednesday of January from 7 to 11 a.m. at the landfill’s citizens’ center. Fees apply for screens and battery back-ups.
People should also look for Save-a-Sole and ReThreads containers at their convenience site or the regional landfill. Frederick County accepts shoes in any condition, backpacks, luggage and gently-worn textiles for recycling. All textiles must be dry and bagged.
