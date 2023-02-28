BERRYVILLE — Clarke County will use much of a new Virginia Department of Forestry grant to make landscaping improvements at a cemetery in Berryville.
The $4,814 Forest Sustainability Grant stems from legislation the General Assembly adopted last year. Localities awarded funds must use them toward forest conservation or outdoor recreation projects, or public education initiatives pertaining to those uses.
Of the county’s grant, $3,414 will help fund an Earth Day event during which trees will be planted at the historic Milton Valley Cemetery at the end of Josephine Street, near Jack Enders Boulevard.
Earth Day is April 22, but a date for the tree-planting is undetermined, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
According to Boies, those who maintain the cemetery have voiced concern about new warehouses under construction along the boulevard blocking the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. They’ve asked for trees to be installed, he said, as a landscaping buffer between the cemetery and the warehouses.
Additionally, $1,000 from the grant will be used to print brochures detailing hiking trails in the county.
The remaining $400 will be used to prepare a forest management plan for the Kohn property, a roughly 50-acre, partially wooded site off Ebenezer Road (Va. 604).
Melvin Kohn, a retired professor from Washington, D.C., gave the property to the county in 2014 in hopes it eventually will be used for recreational purposes. A small cabin and a pond are on the site.
The land has been protected by a conservation easement since 2007.
No local match is required for the grant, which the Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently accepted in a unanimous vote.
All of the intended projects are “things we’ve been wanting to do” for quite a Now, “we’ve found a way to do them.”
In another matter, the supervisors have recognized three members of the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board who recently resigned.
Resolutions of appreciation were presented to Gary Lichliter, who served for 27 years; Steve Wisecarver, who served for 18 years, and Daniel Sheetz, who served for 20 years.
All three were on numerous committees during their tenure. Sheetz also was the advisory board’s chairman for 11 years, and Wisecarver was its secretary for eight years.
“We appreciate everything these guys have done,” county Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Cooke said, adding they’ve contributed a lot to Chet Hobert Park’s growth and development.
“It’s quite an honor to present these resolutions,” Weiss said.
Wisecarver thanked the supervisors for their support of parks and recreation programs over the years.
“I’m speechless for once,” he said upon accepting his resolution.
Also, six new Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees were recognized by Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
They include deputies Justin Calhoun, Francis Horner, LaJuan Curry, Tyler Langehennig and Joseph Unger, and Savannah Bryant, a communications specialist at the 911 Center.
Weiss thanked them all for coming to work for the county, and acknowledged they could have received higher salaries elsewhere.
