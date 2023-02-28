Construction is continuing on one of two warehouses to be built on a 12.5-acre site along Jack Enders Boulevard near Berryville for LGV Group LLC. Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said the firm hopes to occupy the building under construction by early May. The other warehouse is slated for construction at a later date, she said. Funds from a state grant will be used to plant trees to serve as a buffer between the warehouses and a neigbhoring cemetery.