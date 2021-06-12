WINCHESTER — Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, announced Friday it has purchased 8 acres in Winchester for its new 64,000-square-foot global headquarters.
Trex’s new home will be built alongside Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81, according to a company news release. Construction is expected to begin in late 2021, with move-in slated for 2023.
The land was purchased from Glaize Developments. An exact address for the company has not been assigned. The deal closed Friday.
The purchase will enable Trex to move its headquarters from Frederick County to Winchester, which was not unexpected.
In April, Winchester City Council approved a tax break to entice Trex to move into the city. According to the deal, Trex will pay all of the assessed property taxes on its new headquarters. However, for the first seven years, the Winchester Economic Development Authority will refund any portion of Trex’s tax payment that exceeds the amount currently being generated by the site. The city would then reimburse the EDA annually for the full amount of the refunds. Over a seven-year period, Winchester will refund Trex an estimated $455,700, according to previous reports.
Trex's existing headquarters is on Exeter Drive in the Sunnyside area of Frederick County.
“This move is a direct result of Trex’s growth over the years but also signifies our anticipated growth for the future,” Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company, said in a company news release. “We have found an ideal location closer to our manufacturing facilities with space that will allow us to continue to support that growth. Best of all, we are pleased to be re-committing and re-investing in the community that Trex has called home for the past 25+ years.”
The new state-of-the-art office facility will house approximately 200 corporate employees and "will encompass eco-friendly elements that reflect the company’s environmental legacy and commitment to sustainability," the release states.
Between its new corporate headquarters and the recently completed 200,000-square-foot decking production facility situated adjacent to the company’s Shawnee Drive campus, Trex expects to bring more than 350 new jobs to the Winchester and Frederick County area, according to the release.
Two-and-a-half decades ago, Trex opened its first production lines locally with 36 employees, 12 of whom still work for the company. It now has more than 1,500 employees and annual revenues in excess of $800 million.
Trex was recently named one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing companies by Fortune magazine. Its products are made from a minimum of 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood and recycled plastic film from commercial packaging and common household items, such as case overwraps, sandwich bags, newspaper sleeves and grocery bags, the release states. .
The company is currently hiring for positions across departments including engineering, information technology, marketing, operations, research and development/product development, sales, supply chain, production operators and supervisors. Free transportation for Trex employees commuting from portions of the eastern panhandle of West Virginia to the primary production facility in Frederick County will begin later this month via the new Trex Transit program, which will run twice-daily shuttles making 11 stops between Keyser, West Virginia, and the manufacturing plant.
For more information about Trex, visit trex.com.
(1) comment
This is great for the City and great for the region. However, the money that swirls around to make it happen concerns me. It should concern everyone who pays property tax. There needs to be more transparency on where the funds originate and who gets fees from the bouncing from pocket to pocket. The City also needs to eliminate tax free status for every property. We average folks have to pick up the slack and I am weary of it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.