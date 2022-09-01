Trex cut at least 150 workers company-wide last week as the company prepares for a possible economic downturn.
Trex Company Inc., which manufactures wood-alternative composite decking, made the cuts proportional across the company’s campuses in Virginia and Nevada and other remote positions around the country, according to an email from James Reddish, with the firm’s communications division.
Reddish did not say how many local positions were eliminated.
“Employees were informed of this decision (Aug. 25) and provided with details on transition assistance offered by the company,” the email states.
The decision comes after Trex experienced a positive second quarter that ended July 31, according to information presented at the company’s conference call. Trex also reported gains in its year-to-date.
The conference-call report states that while the company believes the consumer demand for decking and railing products remained healthy, the firm experienced a sudden reduction in one area of demand in June as its partners started to adjust their inventories to compensate for an economic slowdown.
“Accordingly, we anticipate a significant reduction in revenues in the second half of 2022 as consumer demand is filled by existing channel inventories,” the conference-call report states.
"Trex also plans to revise its capital spending for 2022 from a range of $170 million to $180 million — down from our previous range of $200 million to $220 million — as the company continues the first phase of construction for its new facility in Arkansas," the report states.
Trex employs approximately 2,000 people company-wide. The action eliminates about 7.5% of the Trex workforce.
The company reported in its second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 8 that it continues to track broad changes in the economy and the effects on the business specifically, Reddish states in the email.
“Thursday was a difficult day at Trex,” Chief Executive Officer Bryan Fairbanks said in an emailed statement. “Despite the tremendous growth of the past two years, our company is not immune from the reality of our current economy. We have an obligation to ensure that the company responds when we see changing market conditions ... Some very good team members are leaving us, and we know our actions are felt by the communities that we call home. However, we firmly believe that this move is necessary for the long-term success of the organization.”
