WINCHESTER — Trex Company, a major manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, broke ground this week on a new manufacturing facility in Frederick County.
The new facility is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to Winchester and Frederick County, according to a press release from the company.
Trex is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the addition of a new decking plant being built adjacent to its existing production site at 3229 Shawnee Drive. The new facility is being built by Shockey Construction.
This will be the fourth site for Trex in the Winchester area, including its corporate headquarters on Exeter Drive at Sunnyside. More than 500 employees work in the area.
The new site is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2021. Trex plans to hire and train new employees for positions in manufacturing, skilled trades and engineering. Matt Kasik, a spokesman for Trex, said that job candidates can expect a comprehensive compensation package.
Although he did not provide a salary range, Kasik said the compensation package includes a “highly competitive base pay, performance bonus, 100 percent 401K match up to 6 percent, an employee stock purchase program, and a full complement of benefits.” He also said there are also several growth options in place that allow Trex employees to begin earning higher wages based on skill level.
Hiring efforts are underway and ongoing. Candidates are encouraged to visit trex.com/careers and apply online.
“This is a very exciting time for Trex with all signs pointing to continued growth and escalating demand,” said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex Company in a press release.
The new facility is part of a $200 million multi-faceted, multi-year capital investment program that will allow Trex to increase production for future growth. In addition to expanding capacity in Virginia, Trex is also in the process of installing additional capacity at its Nevada site that began coming online earlier this year.
Trex has been in the Winchester area since 1993. The company is now a $680 million manufacturer with more than 6,700 retail outlets across more than 40 countries worldwide.
“Frederick County is our home and we are pleased to be able to contribute to its cultural and economic vitality,” Cline said in the release.
For more information about Trex, visit Trex.com.
