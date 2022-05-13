WINCHESTER — A dust explosion in a mixer at the Trex Co. caused a fire on Wednesday that left a worker with minor injuries.
The fire was called in at 5:40 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the company's facility at 3220 Shawnee Drive in Frederick County at 5:48 p.m., according to a county Fire and Rescue Department news release. Members of the Trex Emergency Response Team, an in-house fire department, were already fighting the blaze, which was extinguished at 7:38 p.m.
"There were extensive overhaul operations performed due to hidden pockets of fire in the roof membrane and fire in the piping that was 70 yards long," the release said. "Units operated inside and on the roof for over an hour tryng to fully extinguish the fire."
An equipment malfunction caused the explosion, which was confined to the mixer and associated piping at the company, whose products inclue composite decking, railing and outdoor furniture. The release said the injured employee was working around the equipment that exploded. He was treated at the scene for his injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry's Occupatonal Safety and Health division, according to Jennifer L. Rose, VOSH cooperative programs director. The investigation is at least the second in two years at the Shawnee Drive facility.
In February of 2020, a worker on the roof of Building #4 had the pointer finger on his left hand amputated by a blade in a line diverter as he was reinstalling an air supply line, according to a division citation. Trex, whose website says it does $1.2 billion in annual sales, was fined $13,045 but negotiated the fine to $9,784.
Trex CEO and President Bryan Fairbanks didn't return calls or emails on Friday, but the company website said Trex, which employs about 500 people at four locations in the county, is commited to safety. The committment includes safety observation audits, monthly safety training and targets related to lost time incident rages.
"All Trex employees play a critical role in sustaining a compliant and safety conscious work environment," the website said. "Keeping safety at the forefront of our business rises to the top with our CEO and the Trex Company Board of Directors."
