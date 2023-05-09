WINCHESTER — The Winchester-based Trex Co. has announced the winners of its 2022-23 Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.
The annual competition tasks students across the country with collecting and recycling as much polyethylene plastic film as possible over a five-month period between America Recycles Day (Nov. 15) and Earth Day (April 22). Top-performing schools can win cash prizes of as much as $7,500 and receive benches made from Trex's high-performance composite lumber alternative, which is produced using recycled plastics.
According to a media release from Trex, more than 780 schools across the country registered to participate in the 16th annual competition, an increase of almost 100 over last year. Students collected a combined total of over 420,000 pounds of polyethylene plastic film, which was nearly 100,000 pounds more than the 2021-22 challenge.
This year, Trex added a special category to the challenge specifically for schools near the company’s manufacturing facilities in Winchester, Fernley, Nevada, and Little Rock, Arkansas.
"These communities represent more than just places where we make Trex products. They are where we live, work, play, raise our children and spend time with our friends and families," Stephanie Hicks, materials sourcing manager for Trex, said in the release. "We were excited to see so many schools from these areas participate in this year's recycling challenge and thrilled by the awesome efforts and contributions made by these students, many of whom are from Trex families."
The following six Winchester-area schools were among the winners of this year's challenge, and each will receive a free bench for their campuses:
- Handley High School, Winchester
- Johnson-Williams Middle School, Berryville
- Warren County High School, Front Royal
- Warren County Middle School, Front Royal
- E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, Front Royal
- Augusta Elementary School, Augusta, West Virginia
"The Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge provides students with a first-hand appreciation for the importance of recycling and an understanding that value can be found in something that was once considered waste," Hicks said in the release. "Over the past 16 years, we’ve seen how this fun and engaging initiative inspires students to make eco-conscious choices for their schools, communities and lives."
More information about the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge and a complete list of this year's winning schools can be found at NexTrex.com. To learn more about Trex and its composite lumber products, visit Trex.com.
