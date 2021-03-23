WINCHESTER — A recent fire at a local Trex facility is anticipated to have "minimal impact on our overall business," Trex President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said in a Monday news release.
The fire occurred March 13 at Trex Building 1 at 3229 Shawnee Drive. According to previous reports from authorities, the fire was reported at 2:18 a.m. and took more than two hours to extinguish. About 30 Winchester and Frederick County firefighters responded to the incident.
“Thanks to extensive safety training and fast action by our employees and area firefighters, we are pleased to report that no one was injured in the electrical fire that occurred recently at one of the manufacturing buildings in our Winchester, Virginia complex,” Fairbanks said in the release. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to quickly extinguishing the fire and ensuring safety.”
Trex is a major manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing.
As a result of the incident, "Based on the projected production loss, we expect our first quarter revenue will be on the lower end of the guidance provided in February at approximately $235 million, with production volume loss expected to be recovered during the second quarter," Fairbanks continued.
The release further states that damage to the building’s electrical systems is being addressed, with repairs expected to run through the end of March. During this time, production will continue as normal at the company’s other manufacturing facilities here and Nevada.
This was the second fire at a local Trex facility in about a month. The other occurred on Feb. 9, when firefighters extinguished a small fire on the roof of a building that was caused by an equipment malfunction.
Additionally, the release states that a capacity expansion continues at Trex's Winchester site, where a new manufacturing facility recently opened adjacent to the existing facility on Shawnee Drive. The new facility is part of a $200 million multi-faceted, multi-year capital investment program that will allow Trex to increase production for future growth
“Our success with the startup of lines in our new building is providing incremental capacity faster than planned, enabling us to make up the lost production,” Fairbanks said in the release. “All of the lines in the new building are expected to be fully operational approximately 30 days ahead of our announced end of second quarter target. Given continued robust end market demand, increasing our capacity has been a key part of our near- and long-term growth strategy and I am pleased at how the Trex team has executed on this expansion program.”
Trex bills itself as the world’s top brand of composite decking and railing. It does over $740 million in annual sales, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.