WINCHESTER — Winchester-based Trex Company is ready to break ground on its new global headquarters, the company announced in a Thursday news release.
Construction will begin this month on the 64,000-square-foot office that will be located on 8 acres along Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81 in the city, the release said.
Trex President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said it's an exciting time for Trex, which recently announced plans to construct a new manufacturing campus in Little Rock, Arkansas, which will be the company's third production facility in the U.S. Trex, which is a major manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing, has a local manufacturing facility on Shawnee Drive, as well as one in Nevada.
The company's headquarters are currently located on Exeter Drive in Frederick County.
Last year, Winchester City Council agreed to offer Trex a tax break to move its new $7 million headquarters into the city limits. According to the proposal, Trex will pay all of the assessed property taxes on the new building. But, for the first seven years, the Winchester Economic Development Authority will refund any portion of Trex’s tax payment that exceeds the amount currently being generated by the site. The city would then reimburse the EDA annually for the full amount of the refunds. Over a seven-year period, Winchester will refund Trex an estimated $455,700.
Trex anticipates moving into its new headquarters in mid-2023. The facility will house approximately 200 corporate employees and will encompass eco-friendly elements that reflect the company’s environmental legacy and commitment to sustainability, the release states.
“As demand for our products continues to grow and as we plan for the future, these expansion initiatives are strategic investments that should help to ensure we have the capacity and resources to effectively meet the needs of our customers while affording us bandwidth to pursue new opportunities,” Fairbanks said in the release.
Trex's Shawnee Drive campus recently underwent an expansion. Between the new global headquarters and the recent expansion, Trex expects to bring more than 350 new jobs to the Winchester-Frederick County area. The company is currently hiring for positions across departments including engineering, R&D/product development, information technology, human resources, operations, sales, supply chain and production. More information is available at https://careers.trex.com.
“We have a long, rich history in the Winchester and Frederick County area and are proud to be part of such a strong and supportive community,” Fairbanks noted. “This is our home, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the health and prosperity of the area through jobs creation, community involvement and national recognition from our industry-leading products and brand.”
Trex was recently named one of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing companies by Fortune magazine. It opened its first production lines here with 36 employees. Over the past two-and-a-half decades, the company has transformed into a $1 billion revenue manufacturer with more than 1,700 employees worldwide.
