WINCHESTER — Trex continued its record-setting pace to close out 2021.
According to the company, it set a record with $1.2 billion in sales last year, a 36% increase from 2020.
Additionally, Trex earned a net income of $209 million, which results in diluted earnings per share of $1.80. The company’s adjusted net income grew 35% to $243 million with the adjusted earnings per share increasing 36% to $2.10. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 38% to $357 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.8%.
The year was helped by the company’s fourth quarter, where consolidated net sales increased 33% to $304 million and a net income of $25 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.22 was reported along with an adjusted net income of $64 million, up 47% with an adjusted EPS of $0.55, up 49%; and an adjusted EBITDA up 44% to $92 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2%.
Bryan Fairbanks, Trex’s president and CEO, said the record sales stemmed from demand in the outdoor living category and the company’s expanded manufacturing capacity.
“With strong growth across our product lines and channel partners, Trex continues to benefit from strong-trending consumer interest in our environmentally friendly, low maintenance product portfolio that transforms and enhances the outdoor living experience,” he said. “... As the market leader, Trex continues to capitalize on strong remodeling activity and wood conversion to capture incremental market share from the strength of our products and brand.”
Fairbanks noted that expansion initiatives in both Winchester and Nevada position Trex to meet customer demands in 2022.
Included in the fourth quarter’s $304 million consolidated net sales, Trex Residential net sales increased 35% to $288 million, with Trex Commercial contributing $16 million to net sales. The increase in net sales was mostly due to broad-based volume growth and a favorable impact from pricing actions in Trex Residential, offsetting inflation and higher transportation costs, the company said.
Also in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $54 million goodwill impairment charge at Trex Commercial that was primarily due to a reduction in project commitments, which adversely impacted project backlog, forecasted net sales and EBITDA, the company said. The reduction in project commitments was influenced by a delay in new projects due to lingering uncertainty created in our commercial markets by the COVID-19 virus.
The delay in new projects, coupled with the Trex’s continued successful fulfillment of pre-pandemic projects, resulted in lower project backlog and reduced forecasted net sales and EBITDA. The company said it expects revenues from Trex Commercial to be constrained in 2022, but increased bookings point to an expected resumption of revenue growth in 2023.
Additionally, the company recognized a gain from insurance proceeds of $3.2 million during fourth quarter 2021 primarily related to the fire at the Trex Residential Winchester plant last March.
Fairbanks said 2021 “was a year of significant accomplishments.”
“We remain focused on growing the business in a sustainable and socially-responsible manner while continuing to take market share from wood,” he said. “As our sales grow, so does Trex Company’s positive impact on the environment by using recycled materials to manufacture the most aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting decking and railing products in the market, while focusing on employee safety, wellness and training.”
