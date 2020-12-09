WINCHESTER — After 32 years as dealer at Kern Motor Company, Richard D. “Rick” Kern Jr. is passing the torch to his son.
Richard D. “Trey” Kern III said he’s proud to carry on the family business as dealer of the motor company, which is located at 2110 Valley Ave. and is a General Motors dealership.
“It really means the world to me,” Trey Kern, 43, said Wednesday. “The car business is a fight every month, and every month is different. It’s hard to take your foot off the pedal and say everything is fine or everything is great. But if I do that for a moment, I’m really just blessed, proud and driven to continue this business. Hopefully one day my kids can take over just as I did, with a lot of hard work, keeping your nose down, not worrying about patting yourself on the back and just worrying about getting to the next deal and doing your job.”
Rick Kern had been the company’s dealer since 1988, when his father, Richard D. “Dick” Kern, passed the role onto him.
Rick Kern won’t be retiring just yet, though. He’ll remain the company’s corporation president and maintain many of his daily duties within the company.
The move, the father-son duo said, is one that ensures the company stays in the family should something happen to Rick, who is 69. Dick Kern, who died in October at age 100, made the previous move with Rick for the same reason.
“There’s always been a Richard D. Kern in charge. We’ve been working the last six months with General Motors, and there’s a good group in our area that we’ve been working with. I thought it was an ideal time to make sure Kern Motor Company continued in the family,” Rick said. “It’s a good, positive thing for the employees to know that we’re going to continue under the same name and family and ownership.”
Trey Kern started out in the family business as a summer salesman while he was in college. It wasn’t until then that he realized he wanted to follow in his father's and grandfather’s footsteps.
“I had a lot of success and a lot of fun, and I got a pretty good paycheck. I like talking to people and dealing with people, so I felt like it was a perfect fit for who I was,” Trey said. “I’d never realized it was what I wanted to do before that. I had no intentions of working in the car business until I worked there for a summer job.”
Trey has been with the company for 18 years, working his way up to sales manager and on up until he was named an owner-operator of the company.
Along the way, Trey said he’s learned plenty from his father and grandfather, mainly about how to work with people and how to keep focused.
“On the dealing with people side, I learned to always tell the truth. I’ve tried to be as honest as I can throughout my entire career in the car business,” Trey said. “My grandfather would always say, ‘Count your pennies, and the dollars will fall.’ He was always talking about watching even the little expenses because everything adds up. I can still hear him saying that.”
Moving forward, Trey said he plans to maintain and grow the culture that has made Kern Motor Company a staple within the community since the 1940s, when his grandfather helped found the company.
“At this dealership, no job is too big. I really have always liked the blue collar atmosphere. I don’t feel like we’re too good for anybody or anything. We come to work every day and bring our best attitude and effort,” he said. “You’ve got to earn business, especially in the car business. I’m lucky to have some great people around me that have really helped the dealership survive and flourish. I think the future’s bright.”
Trey and his wife Shawna have three children — two high-school-aged daughters, Samantha and Mia, and 7-year-old Richard D. Kern IV.
