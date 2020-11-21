Triad Engineering Inc. has announced that Raymond (RJ) Strother II, PE, has been promoted to Regional Manager for the Shenandoah Valley Region, which includes office locations in Winchester and Sterling.
In a combined role, Strother will continue to lead the Geotechnical Engineering Department, a press release regarding the promotion said.
Strother, a Winchester native, graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and is a registered professional civil engineer in Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. He has been with the firm for over 13 years and has worked in many roles with Triad.
Strother has been working in Triad’s Winchester office since graduating from WVU. He began his engineering career as a staff engineer, progressed to senior engineer and then geotechnical practice leader in 2015. Strother also serves on Triad’s board of directors.
Former Shenandoah Valley Regional Manager, Randy Moulton, PE, will remain with Triad and dedicate his time to his corporate role as principal engineer.
“RJ has shown tremendous growth as a leader and manager over the past several years, and he has demonstrated outstanding commitment to Triad’s clients. He has embraced this new position, and I would expect him to continue providing excellent services in this region,” Moulton said in a news release.
Triad is a multi-discipline engineering firm that has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region for over 45 years. Triad is 100% employee-owned with an environment that empowers team members and drives them toward success. Triad has offices in five states including West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania and continues to be a leader in the engineering industry.
For more information, visit Triad Engineering, Inc. at www.triadeng.com.
