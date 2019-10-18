WINCHESTER — A Nov. 7 trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Frederick County man who was indicted earlier this year for distribution and possession of child pornography.
Michael Thomas Ryan Staib, of the 900 block of Brill Road in Star Tannery, made a brief appearance in Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Staib is accused of distributing child pornography on Sept. 18, 2018, and possessing child pornography on Dec. 13, 2018. He also is accused of seven counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.
The case against Staib arose as a result of a task force investigation into an image of a prepubescent, nude girl traced back to his alleged email address, according a search warrant affidavit.
