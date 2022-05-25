WOODSTOCK — The trial of the man accused of killing a former member of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors has been delayed again and is now scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 9.
David Knott, 58, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Jan. 26, 2019, death of Cynthia Dellinger outside her Edinburg home. Knott had worked on the Dellinger family farm.
Dellinger, 63, was a real estate professional who previously had served on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors. She was found lying unconscious in her driveway with multiple stab wounds, according to court documents.
The trial was previously scheduled to begin Monday, but was called off at the request of Knott’s attorney, public defender Peter McDermott, to allow him more time to review evidence since his office was losing two staff members.
The case has been delayed for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. One time it was delayed because the medical examiner was out on maternity leave.
The new dates were OK with McDermott as well as the Virginia state police and the lab technicians that Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley plans to call as witnesses, they respectively told the court Monday.
The new dates also allow for Warren County Circuit Court Presiding Judge William Sharp to hear the case. Sharp, who will be retiring June 30, cannot hear cases for 90 days after he retires, but after the 90 days are up he can be called back to sit in on them, he stated during the hearing. Sharp is hearing the case because of a conflict of interest with Shenandoah County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Black.
Knott remains in custody without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, where he’s been held since his arrest shortly after Dellinger’s death.
He is due in Warren County General District Court on May 31 for a charge of threatening in writing for sending medical staff at the jail a letter that stated they shouldn’t give medical advice and he would break their necks. He was previously found guilty of tampering with a sprinkler system at the jail.
Knott has sent The Northern Virginia Daily several letters complaining about inadequate medical care at the jail and a federal lawsuit he filed against the jail with similar claims is still pending. Jail Superintendent Russell Gilkison has previously told The Northern Virginia Daily that Knott is not being denied medical treatment.
Dellinger family members who were present in the courtroom Monday declined to comment after the hearing.
