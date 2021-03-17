WINCHESTER — The six-day trial of homicide suspect Quadell Alik Grimes is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.
Whether it actually occurs depends on negotiations with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, said Grimes' attorney William "Ben" Mann VI.
Grimes, who appeared on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, is accused of shooting Kevin Riley in the parking lot of the Okinawa Restaurant at 571 Adams Drive on Oct. 28.
Mann said after the hearing that Grimes was parked in his BMW in the parking lot by the Five Guys restaurant, which is next to the Okinawa Restaurant. Riley, who was on his way to dinner at Okinawa with friends, was shot in the chest seconds after getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle. Although Riley was unarmed, Mann contends the killing was in self-defense. He said Grimes feared for his life due to a long-running feud between the two men. Mann wouldn't say what the feud was about.
According to Mann, the 30-year-old Grimes, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was visiting family in Stephens City on the night of the killing. He said Grimes had driven to Five Guys to buy a milkshake, but he hadn't gotten out of his vehicle. He said and the encounter between Grimes and Riley was coincidental, and he indicated that there was no surveillance video of it. "You should not assume there is any video of what happened in this case," Mann said.
Mann said one of the witnesses to the killing is unreliable because he is a convicted felon who admits to drinking about six beers over three hours before the homicide. Mann wouldn't say if the gun used to kill Riley had been turned over to police or if police had searched the BMW.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email that she wouldn't answer questions about the gun or car because it could compromise the prosecution. Matthew J. Occhuizzo, the assistant commonwealth's attorney prosecuting the case, declined comment because it might compromise the case.
Mann wouldn't say how likely a trial is, but criminal jury trials nationally and in Virginia are rare. Just 3% of federal cases go to trial, according to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. In Virginia, just 1.3% of cases go to trial, according to the Virginia Sentencing Commission. About 90% are decided in plea bargains and the remainder in bench trials. Defendants are often reluctant to take a case to trial because juries tend to sentence more harshly than state sentencing guideline recommendations used in plea bargains.
To increase trials, the Democratically-controlled state legislature recently passed a reform law on a mostly party-line vote. The law allows defendants to decide if they want juries or judges to decide on sentencing after a conviction.
Regardless of whether the case is decided at trial or in a plea bargain, Riley's family is seeking justice, according to Riley's sister Crystal Pruitt, who was in court Tuesday. The family was close-knit and Riley, a 29-year-old HVAC technician from Winchester, was popular in the community. Some 300 people turned out at a vigil for him after the homicide.
Pruitt said the family is organizing a kickball tournament in Riley's name this summer to raise money for the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department. Riley played on a team in the city's kickball league. They also plan to sponsor a car in his name in the annual demolition derby at the Frederick County Fair to raise awareness about gun violence.
"We are still heartbroken. We miss Kevin every minute of every single day and his loss is felt not just in our family, but throughout the community" Pruitt said. "I go to bed every night praying that we will get justice for him."
