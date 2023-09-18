WINCHESTER — The federal jury trial of a former Winchester police officer accused of soliciting an underaged girl for sex began Monday morning in Missoula, Montana.
As of late Monday afternoon, no verdict in the case against Mark Samuel Baker had been posted on U.S. District Court for the District of Montana’s document management system. The only update was a memorandum from U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen stating that meals will be provided for the jurors as long as deliberations continue.
Court documents do not state how long the trial and deliberations are expected to last, but one of the instructions given to the jury by Christensen indicates it could be two or more days. That’s because the instruction is a reminder to jurors not to discuss or research the case when they leave the courthouse at the end of each day’s proceedings.
Baker, 56, served as an officer with the Winchester Police Department from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999. At the time of his arrest last year, he was working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and was reportedly in Billings, Montana, for a work assignment.
On July 11, 2022, while he was in Billings, Baker allegedly started messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, court records state. Over the next two days, he reportedly agreed to pay the person $80 for sex and allegedly said he didn’t mind that she was underage.
Baker reportedly arranged to meet the person on July 14, 2022, at an undisclosed location in Billings. When he arrived, though, he was arrested because the supposed 15-year-old girl was actually a law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Baker was reportedly in possession of condoms, a hotel key card and $375 in cash at the time of his arrest, court documents state.
He was originally charged by state prosecutors in Montana with sexual abuse of children and aggravated promotion of prostitution, and detained at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings on a $100,000 bond. In September, Montana dropped the state charges and turned the case over to federal authorities.
A grand jury for U.S. District Court for the District of Montana indicted Baker Sept. 15, 2022, on a single count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. One month later, on Oct. 13, Christensen granted the defendant a personal recognizance bond and allowed him to return to Virginia. According to defense attorney David A. Merchant II, Baker has since moved to Pennsylvania and has complied with the terms of his pretrial release.
If convicted, Baker is guaranteed a lengthy prison term. According to court documents, the federal charge of attempted sex trafficking carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars. Baker could also be fined as much as $250,000 and, if released from prison, placed on supervised probation for the rest of his life.
Baker is being represented by Merchant and Lisa J. Bazant. The case is being prosecuted by U.S. district attorneys Zeno Baucus and Kelsey Sabol.
