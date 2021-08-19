WINCHESTER — A Frederick County couple appealing their recent animal cruelty convictions for their treatment of a small dog that was dumped after being nearly bred to death has a trial date set for 9 a.m. Oct. 20 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Gary Wayne Helsley Sr., 65, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road, appeared in court alone Wednesday morning for the establishment of a trial date. His wife, 49-year-old Sylvia Helsley, was not present because she was running late, defense attorney Collin Heffern said.
The Helsleys will be tried jointly in a bench trial, which means a judge rather than a jury will decide their fate.
On June 8, the Helsleys entered Alford pleas of guilt in Frederick County General District Court to one misdemeanor count each of cruelty to animals for their treatment of Spring, a Yorkshire terrier later renamed Miri, short for Miracle, by animal rescuers. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his or her innocence while acknowledging the prosecution’s evidence is enough to warrant a conviction. General District Court Judge Mary Costello Daniel sentenced them each to 365 days in jail (the maximum amount allowed in Virginia for a misdemeanor count of animal abuse), with all but 90 days suspended. Daniel also forbid the Helsleys from owning companion animals.
Additionally, each Helsley was fined $200 for failing to purchase a dog license, failing to have Miri vaccinated against rabies and failing to show up in General District Court for a previously scheduled hearing in the case. Those fines, along with $380 in court costs and $284.71 in court-ordered restitution to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, are not part of the couple’s appeal and had not been paid as of Wednesday.
Before the Helsleys were scheduled to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County to begin serving their sentences, they appealed their convictions to Frederick County Circuit Court. No appeal bond was ordered, so both have remained free on their own recognizance.
According to court records, the Helsleys bred Miri twice a year to sell her puppies. The prolonged overbreeding of the 11-year-old dog caused her to suffer a distended abdominal hernia, skin ulcers, eye infections, muscle wasting, extensive skin and uterine infections and hair loss. By the time she was rescued, she was malnourished because she had lost her lower jaw and all of her teeth.
Frederick County resident Amber Dawn Howard told the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office she found the ailing Yorkshire terrier along Cedar Grove Road near Winchester on Oct. 1. Miri received emergency treatment at Valley Veterinary Emergency and Referral Center near Winchester, then was transported the next day to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter in Frederick County.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office later learned that Howard was the Helsleys’ daughter and that she and her father concocted the plan to report finding the sickly dog so the pet could be euthanized because the family reportedly could not afford it. Howard was fined $250 and ordered to pay an additional $224 in court costs for filing a false police report. As of Wednesday, the fine and court costs had not been paid, according to Frederick County General District Court records.
Court records indicated that Gary Helsley’s sole income is $850 a month from a pension. Sylvia Helsley has no steady income but is occasionally paid by her mother for serving as her caretaker.
After spending about two weeks at the local animal shelter, Miri was transferred to Gray Face Acres, a nonprofit animal-rescue organization near Manassas that specializes in caring for older dogs. She flourished but died in January from natural causes, Georgia Dodson, former director of Gray Face Acres’ foster and adoption program, testified at the Helsleys trial on June 8.
Miri’s case has garnered the attention of numerous animal-rights activists.
