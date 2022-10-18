WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man accused of abusing his baby daughter so severely that she went blind is on trial this week in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Joshua Michael Reed, 38, is charged with two counts of child abuse by a parent, two counts of child cruelty and a single count of malicious wounding. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
After a jury was seated on Monday, testimony in the case began Tuesday morning and was highlighted by the baby’s mother delivering an emotional, tearful account of the circumstances that led to her child suffering permanent blindness and fractures to her ribs, right tibia (shinbone) and right clavicle (collarbone).
According to the mother, she met Reed on Jan. 1, 2020, during a New Year’s celebration at a Winchester restaurant. Exactly one year later, on Jan. 1, 2021, the couple’s daughter was born.
Reed had been living in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where he operated an automotive garage called Reed’s Custom Shop. Shortly after the birth of his daughter, he moved in with the baby’s mother, her two teenage sons and her parents to help care for the baby, who was born one month premature and needed to be fed every two to three hours so she would gain weight.
For the first few weeks, the mother testified, everything was fine. She did most of the childcare during the day and Reed took over at night so she could sleep.
Things started to change in late March 2021. According to the mother, her daughter started getting very fussy every time she was in Reed’s care. The mother said she initially chalked it up to a phase her baby was going through and assumed it would pass.
In April 2021, the mother said there were two times when she saw bruises on her baby after the child had been with Reed. When questioned by the mother, Reed claimed a bruise on the girl’s leg was caused by the harness in a child safety seat and a bruise on her cheek was due to a sound machine clipped to the baby’s bassinet falling and hitting the girl’s face.
On April 25, 2021, just a few days after the mother’s maternity leave ended, she had to do some work in her home office so she woke up Reed around 7 a.m. and asked him to watch the baby for the day.
“He was in a bit of a mood. It seemed like he was irritated,” the mother said about Reed, noting he had become frustrated because the baby cried every time she was with him.
Shortly after 8 a.m., when the mother was in her bedroom office and Reed was alone with the baby in the living room, the mother said she heard her daughter crying and Reed talking to her. She said she couldn’t make out everything he said but heard the word “eye” two times.
The mother said she went to the living room and found Reed holding the baby.
“[The girl] was screaming and her eyes were squeezed shut,” the mother testified, adding that the child’s left eye was puffy and bruised.
She called the baby’s pediatrician and made an appointment for later that day. However, the swelling and bruising around the child’s eye worsened so the mother and Reed drove the girl to the MedExpress Urgent Care at 207 Gateway Drive near Winchester. At a doctor’s urging, they then took the baby to Winchester Medical Center‘s Emergency Department.
When Winchester Medical Center physicians saw the severity of the baby’s eye injury, they transferred her to Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. In Fairfax, doctors discovered the baby had broken bones in various stages of healing and had lost her eyesight due to dislocated lenses and detached retinas.
Inova Fairfax officials suspected child abuse, the mother testified.
The next day, the baby was transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The mother said she wasn’t allowed to be alone with her daughter at that time due to the child abuse allegations.
Today, the mother said her almost 2-year-old child is staying with a family member and they are working to transition her back to her Frederick County home. However, that is proving to be a challenge.
In addition to being blind, the mother said, “Developmentally, she’s not doing the things a baby her age should be doing.”
The mother did not say what became of her relationship with Reed, but he was indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Sept. 9, 2021, and detained at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Sept. 29, 2021. He has been held there without bond ever since.
Reed did not testify on Tuesday, but according to prior statements contained in court records, he claims he does not know how his daughter was injured.
Reed has offered no public explanation for the baby’s broken bones, but one of the mother’s teenage sons previously told investigators he once saw Reed being rough with the child while changing her.
Defense attorney David Hensley asked the mother about family members other than Reed who took care of the girl prior to April 25, intimating someone else could have injured the girl.
Reed did not testify on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if he will take the stand in his own defense during what is expected to be a five-day trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.