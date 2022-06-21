WINCHESTER — Two of the three suspects in last year's murder of 18-year-old Jaiden Isaiah Myers made separate appearances Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court to set trial dates.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, 19, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, is scheduled for a jury trial March 13-17. Brown, the suspected gunman in Myers' shooting death, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, participating in a robbery that ended in death, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm within 10 years of being convicted of a nonviolent felony.
Tony G. Peyton Jr., 21, of the 2400 block of Conan Boulevard in Fredericksburg, is scheduled to stand trial or enter a plea on Aug. 16. Peyton, who is accused of waiting outside while Brown allegedly shot Myers, is charged with first-degree murder, participating in a robbery that ended in death, aggravated malicious wounding and being an accessory to murder.
If convicted, Peyton and Brown could each be sentenced to life in prison. They are both being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County pending trial.
The third suspect in the case is alleged getaway driver Jaeden D. Smithers, 20, of the 400 block of Williamsburg Road in Sandston. Smithers, who is also being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, faces up to life in prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of robbery. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Winchester Circuit Court, at which time a trial date could be set.
According to court records, Brown, Peyton and Smithers met Myers and his friend, Zevyn Dokes, who is now 18, on May 21, 2021, at Orchardcrest Apartments in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester.
Dokes testified in November during a preliminary hearing for Brown in Winchester General District Court that Brown, Peyton and Smithers had arranged to buy three or four ounces of marijuana from him and Myers. When Brown went into an apartment to meet the pair, he instead shot Myers in the head in an apparent attempt to steal the marijuana, then shot Dokes in the hip after Dokes tried to wrestle the gun away.
A friend of Dokes and Myers, Kevin Gonzalez, was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, Dokes said in November. Gonzalez ran from the apartment when Brown allegedly pulled out a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, cocked it and aimed the weapon at Dokes and Myers. Gonzalez was not injured and did not witness the shooting.
Brown was arrested six days after Myers' murder, while Smithers was taken into custody on Aug. 23 and Peyton was apprehended on Jan. 3.
At the time of his death, Myers was about a month away from graduating from Handley High School in Winchester.
