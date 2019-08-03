WINCHESTER — “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
Fran Ricketts lived those words — said by Jesus Christ to his followers — colleagues said during a memorial Friday for the longtime CCAP president who died on July 23. The 72-year-old Ricketts, who succumbed to an illness, was president from 1980 to 2018 and was described as a torchbearer for serving the poor.
“She was the lady who said many, many times, ‘People have these meetings and they sit around and they talk about all these problems, but they don’t really do anything,’” CCAP President Frances Salmon, who succeeded Ricketts in January of 2018, told about 20 people at the memorial. “It’s people like Fran who fan the fire that makes all of us really search our inner-beings, our hearts, our souls and say, ‘How, can I make a difference?’”
CCAP, which stands for Congregational Community Action Project, was founded in 1974 and incorporated in 1975. In addition to providing clothing, food and rental and utilities assistance to low-income and homeless people, the all-volunteer organization also gives people rides and helps them get IDs.
CCAP Vice President Robin Russell recalled that when Ricketts became president, there were only a few cans of soup in the food pantry and $1,500 in the bank. In those days, fewer than 200 people sought food per month. Between 3,500 and 5,000 families are now served food per month, according to Salmon.
Salmon said Ricketts, who the CCAP building at 112 S. Kent St. will be named after, had a desire to help the poor that partially came from personal experience. A single mother of two who lived on Social Security disability payments from a 1978 car crash, Ricketts sometimes had to go door to door seeking food. Salmon said Ricketts spoke about getting an onion from one neighbor and a potato from another and eventually getting enough food to be able to cook a stew for her children.
Martha Wolfe, a CCAP volunteer since 1988, marveled at Ricketts’ ability to provide help to people with complicated problems. Some clients have alcohol or drug addictions or mental illness. Many are among the working poor who are employed part time and have medical problems exacerbated by not being able to afford healthcare.
In an interview, Wolfe recalled being unable to help a diabetic client who couldn’t afford insulin and syringes until Ricketts found a way. When there wasn’t room for homeless people at local shelters in the winter, Ricketts opened CCAP at night for several years.
“Her knowledge on how to get something to work was just astounding. I learned from her every time,” Wolfe said. “What she was able to do in working with the community for things was just so amazing.”
The Rev. Stephen Holmes, assistant pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Church where Ricketts attended, told memorial participants that he didn’t know Ricketts. However, Holmes said he understood her Good Samaritan mission to help disadvantaged and sometimes desperate people. He praised the volunteers for carrying on her work.
“That’s living the gospel,” Holmes said. “You cannot put a price on a soul. You cannot put a price on compassion, love and empathy.”
