WINCHESTER — The streets of Winchester will be unusually quiet on May 2. That’s because the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Feature Parade, which had been scheduled for that date, has been officially canceled.
There is a silver lining, though. The festival’s executive director, Brad Veach, announced on Wednesday that a two-hour “tribute parade” will be televised and streamed online at 1 p.m. on May 2.
“COVID-19 is having a negative effect on everyone, so we’re trying to do something positive with this tribute parade,” Veach said in a telephone interview. “We’re trying to share some happiness.”
The tribute, which is being edited and produced by Shenandoah University, will feature footage from numerous Grand Feature parades over the years. Veach said it will be a great way for people to learn about the festival’s past while waiting for its return in 2021.
He is encouraging area residents and businesses to keep the festival’s spirit alive by decorating their properties in pink and green, then dressing up in their favorite parade attire to watch the tribute video on thebloom.com or on Hagerstown, Maryland-based WDVM television.
Another way people can celebrate is by participating in Cheers to The Bloom on April 24. The online-only event encourages area residents to visit Apple Blossom’s Facebook and Instagram pages to share photos and videos of themselves toasting the festival and sharing well-wishes for its future.
The tribute parade on May 2 will include messages reminding viewers that the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is a nonprofit organization that needs support during tough financial times. Poor weather hurt festival attendance in 2018 and ‘19, Veach said, and the cancellation of this year’s celebration means no money at all is coming in.
Additionally, Veach said, local churches and community organizations host fundraisers of their own during the festival. That won’t be possible this year, so those groups are hurting as well.
“We know there are a lot of nonprofits out there providing essential things to the community,” he said.
The festival’s suspension is a source of disappointment for many people in the community, but no one is sadder about it than Veach. He took the reins of the organization in November and had already secured appearances this May from NFL legends Terry Bradshaw, Joe Theismann and Tony Dorsett.
“Those names would obviously draw a crowd,” Veach said. “The lineup was absolutely amazing.”
The festival’s celebrity committee is staying in touch with its previously announced guests, but at this time, Veach said there are no assurances that Bradshaw, Theismann or Dorsett will be able to participate when Apple Blossom returns in 2021.
Some events for this year’s festival had already been held by the time the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a screeching halt in mid-March. The Miss Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Pageant had been held, as had two of the four planned Apple Blossom’s Got Talent competitions. For that reason, it can’t be said the entire festival has been canceled this year, but previously planned events like the Grand Feature and Firefighters’ parades, Stag Luncheon, Prayer Brunch, Sports Breakfast and queen’s coronation will not be held.
Veach said he’s hoping to hold some Apple Blossom-related events this fall, but they would serve as lead-ins to next year’s festival.
“It’s very disappointing that this has all happened,” he said. “COVID-19 has caused havoc with life as we know it right now.”
The first Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival was held in 1924. The last time the springtime celebration was put on hold was during World War II, when the Winchester-based festival was suspended from 1942 to 1945.
For more information about the festival, visit thebloom.com.
