WINCHESTER — With a total of 34 hits, 13 walks and two hit batters, there was no shortage of baserunners in Wednesday night’s travel baseball game between the Winchester Renegades and Hampshire (W.Va.) at Bridgeforth Field.
More than half of them wound up scoring in a wild affair that Winchester won 14-13. So it was definitely a good thing for the Renagades that second baseman Tim Hughes erased one of Hampshire’s baserunners in highly unusual fashion.
With Hampshire (0-1) leading 4-3 in the top of the fourth, Hughes used the hidden ball trick to tag out a Hampshire runner at second after he had doubled with one out. Winchester (2-0-1) got out of the inning without surrendering any runs and outscored Hampshire 11-3 over the next four innings to take a 14-7 lead after seven innings.
Hampshire put extreme pressure on Winchester by scoring six times in the eighth inning, but 2019 Handley graduate Tommy Downey took care of business on the home field of his former high school by striking out the side in order in the ninth to end the contest after 3 hours and 10 minutes.
Every out was precious on Wednesday night, and Hughes’ ability to turn yet another run-scoring situation into two outs and nobody on in the fourth couldn’t have been more valuable. The side was retired in order in only three of the 17 half-innings, and only six times did a team fail to score.
“I’ve done [the hidden ball track] before in high school,” said Hughes (1 for 3 with an RBI), who recently graduated from Millbrook. “Usually with that hidden ball trick, it’s pretty much simple.”
After taking a throw from center fielder Drew Franchok (Franchok’s position was incorrectly reported in the article that appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The Winchester Star), Hughes decided to hang on to the ball and see if the Hampshire baserunner was paying attention. (Hampshire players did not have uniform numbers). Hughes waited for the baserunner to move a few steps off the bag, then he moved in and tagged him for the out.
Relief pitcher Dalton Krossman then got the next batter on a flyout to left to end the inning and start a strong stretch for Winchester. The Renegades tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo home run over the left-field wall from Hayden Cunningham (2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk), then exploded for eight runs in the next two innings while Krossman held Hampshire to just one run to take a 12-5 lead.
“Small stuff wins the ball games,” Hughes said.
Winchester head coach Marc Timmons said the Renegades successfully used the hidden ball trick in a game on Sunday at first base.
“Free outs are always beneficial,” Timmons said. “I didn’t expect it. It was pretty big to do it two games in a row.”
After Krossman (five innings, five runs, four earned, nine hits, three walks, five strikeouts in earning the win), departed after the seventh inning, Winchester had to deal with an unexpected rally from Hampshire in the eighth.
The first five batters reached against John McIntyre, prompting Timmons to call on Luke Lyman with the score 14-9 and the bases loaded. Lyman gave up two straight singles to make it 14-11, but he induced a huge 6-4-3 double play in which a run scored to make it 14-12. A wild pitch made it 14-13, but Lyman ended the inning with a strikeout.
In the ninth, Downey had little trouble extending the run of strikeouts, not throwing any more than two balls to any of the three batters he faced and getting each batter to go down swinging to earn the save.
“I knew I’d come in and get the job done,” said Downey, who will play for NCAA Division II Salem (W.Va.) University next year. “I’m just having fun, staying focused and trying to win ballgames.”
Timmons had confidence Downey would get the job done, too, and Wednesday once again showed that he has every reason to be confident in his lineup. The Renagades had 18 hits against four Hampshire pitchers, three days after putting up 20 runs in four innings against Charlottesville on Sunday.
“We’ve got power, we’ve got speed,” Downey said. “I don’t think we’re ever out of a game.”
Winchester also led at the plate on Wednesday by last year’s Junior American Legion state tournament MVP Franchok (2 for 5 with four RBIs and a double); Downey (2 for 5 with two runs, two RBIs and a double); Eamon Juday (3 for 3 with a walk); Luke Lyman (3 for 5 with four runs and an RBI double); Danny Lyman (2 for 6); and Lucas Whitacre (2 for 6 with two runs, a triple and RBI).
“We just hit the ball really well tonight,” Timmons said. “That’s something we aim to continue. Just keep hitting well, and then our pitching will come around here. Guys haven’t thrown all spring. When we get in a groove, we’ll be pretty dangerous when that happens.”
Timmons was impressed with Krossman on Wednesday. He came on in relief of starter Nate White to start the third and threw 87 pitches over a valuable five innings.
“[Krossman throwing that many innings] was not something in the game plan coming in,” Timmons said. “He really stepped up and helped us out.”
Downey was glad to help the Renegades get the win, but the main thing was that he enjoyed himself. Though no one on the 15-player team got to play this spring, he’s particularly happy that the people who were high school seniors this spring are getting a chance to take the field.
“These boys, you can tell they were hurt they lost their senior season,” Downey said. “I’m really glad I’m kind of getting to be part of their senior season this summer. I’m glad I’m getting to play this summer, no doubt.”
Winchester will host McLean at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth and travel to Vienna at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.