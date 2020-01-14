WINCHESTER — On Friday, an ensemble of clarinet, voice and piano will play for the Bistro Concert at Westminster Canterbury. A diverse sampler of elegant music will showcase high-quality talents.
The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Garrick Zoeter, professor of clarinet at Shenandoah Conservatory since 2007, holds degrees from Juilliard School and Yale University. His career includes concerto and chamber performances throughout the world, numerous competition prizes, and recordings for world-famous labels. Former students of his now teach and perform throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Soprano Mariana Mihai-Zoeter has taught and performed in Europe, Brazil and the U.S. Her early training at Bucharest University was followed by advanced music degrees in vocal performance from Shenandoah Conservatory.
Pianist Sue Boyd served 37 years on the keyboard faculty at Shenandoah Conservatory. Retiring as professor emerita of piano, she is active in chamber music performance at the university and in the area.
The ensemble, which performs as VoxClarus, will present works including a Gershwin suite for clarinet and piano, Puccini’s beloved aria “O mio babbino caro” as well as lesser known works by Marcus Portugal and Pierre Gaveaux, Klezmer music from Eastern Europe and a selection from “Phantom of the Opera.”
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Entrance. Parking is free. For more information, phone 540 665-0156. Atlantic Union Bank sponsors the concert series.
For more information: www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts
