WINCHESTER — Winter is the perfect time to escape to a tropical paradise, but in the time of COVID-19, travel is not at the top of most people’s itineraries.
Fortunately, there’s a place just outside of Winchester where the temperature is always warm, beautiful flowers are always in bloom and exotic creatures are always waiting to welcome visitors.
It’s not a zoo or exotic pet store. Rather, it’s Weber’s Nursery and Garden Center at 1912 Martinsburg Pike.
“We’ve had birds on this property since we’ve been here, for 72 years,” nursery owner Mike Weber said Friday while walking through a warm, humid greenhouse filled with the cacophonous squawking of dozens of large, long-tail parrots known as macaws.
At the back of the greenhouse is a row of very tall aviaries, each containing several macaws in colors so varied that a rainbow would be jealous. More of the birds, some partnered together in mating pairs, live nearby in another building that is off limits to the public.
All told, Weber owns about 70 macaws. He said he was bitten by the bird bug when he was a boy and his father, Art Weber, raised pigeons on the roof of their apartment building in Brooklyn, New York.
But Weber’s Nursery is not just for the birds. Nestled between two of the aviaries is a concrete-and-stone pond filled with a dozen red-ear slider turtles, some as small as the palm of your hand, others as large as your entire head.
“The kids love to see the turtles,” Weber said as he pointed to a large one that he estimated to be about 20 years old. “They live a long time.”
Swimming with the turtles are dozens of koi — colorful fish that are popular among people who want to stock fish in their backyard ponds.
Weber loves all the animals at Weber’s Nursery, but he has a particularly special bond with the macaws. They squawk and hang on the sides of the aviaries whenever he approaches because they know he’s probably carrying peanuts or another tasty treat. When he steps inside the cages, some of the birds perch on his arms or shoulders and gently nuzzle his nose and ears with beaks that are powerful enough to break bones.
“They don’t like it if I’m not giving them attention,” Weber said. “They want me to talk to them.”
Weber has made a lifelong commitment to care for the macaws, some of which are already in their 40s and could live for another three or four decades. Due to their long lifespans, the 75-year-old Weber said he has made arrangements for their continued care once he slips this mortal coil.
Even though Weber breeds macaws that could sell for about $2,000 each, he rarely parts with his birds. The main reason, he said, is because “they live just as long as us” and few people can give the birds all the care and attention they need until the day they die.
Also, the birds don’t seem very interested in leaving Weber’s Nursery. Weber allows almost all of his macaws to fly freely outside of the aviaries and greenhouse, and they always come back home at the end of the day.
“We never clip their wings,” he said.
While there’s no disputing that Weber loves his exotic pets, you have to wonder why he has dedicated so much time and money to raising them in a plant nursery. The answer, he said, is because he’s in business for the long term, and the young children who come in to visit the birds, fish and turtles today will eventually grow up and become his customers, ensuring Weber’s Nursery and Garden Center will continue for at least another 72 years.
