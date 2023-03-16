In the wake of a third misconduct allegation against a school employee since January, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer sent a letter to all school families and staff on Wednesday calling the situation "completely unacceptable."
"In January and on two occasions this week, school administrators have become aware of inappropriate sexual contact or relationships between school staff and students," Hummer wrote. "These individual situations at James Wood and Sherando high schools as well as Frederick County Middle School are completely unacceptable."
Letters from principals at the respective schools were previously sent to parents and staff informing them of the allegations.
Hummer continued: "Although I cannot share specific information about these troubling situations or the names of those allegedly involved, it is important that you know they have each been addressed swiftly by law enforcement and school staff. Our established procedures to thoroughly investigate each matter have been followed and appropriate actions have been taken in accordance with the Code of Virginia and school division policy. In each instance, action has been taken to protect students and ensure the staff members allegedly involved do not have further access to students."
The allegations at Sherando High School and Frederick County Middle School came to light this week. Those staff members have been placed on administrative leave, according to letters from their respective school principals. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it is investigating the allegations. The allegations at James Wood High School surfaced in January and resulted in a former substitute teacher, Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, being indicted on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role. He is accused of touching a juvenile to perform an act of fellatio, according to court documents.
In the coming days, Hummer said the school division "will be taking a number of actions to reiterate to all staff the importance of complying with our policies, particularly those that detail the high expectations we have for staff interactions with students."
These actions include:
- Issuing a memo to all staff reiterating School Board policies regarding student/staff interactions and maintaining appropriate boundaries.
- Requiring all employees to complete additional training regarding student/staff boundaries.
- Requiring all principals/department heads to review policies and expectations regarding student/staff boundaries with all staff members at upcoming building/department meetings.
Hummer cited school division policy in which "all staff members are expected to maintain professional boundaries with students and serve as a role model at all times." The regulation provides examples of conduct that is "strictly prohibited" or "could provide appearances of impropriety."
He concluded by encouraging "anyone who has a concern about a relationship or activities between a staff member and student to immediately bring their concern to their school principal or another school staff member so we can continue to provide a learning environment that is conducive to helping all students succeed."
Frederick County Public Schools has 19 schools and serves more than 14,000 students.
