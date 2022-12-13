WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board has bid farewell to its current longest-serving member.
At-large representative and former board chairwoman Erica Truban, who was first appointed to her seat on July 1, 2012, attended her final board meeting on Monday night.
"This evening, we get an opportunity to celebrate and say goodbye for this role — but I'm sure not for other roles — to Ms. Erica Truban," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said during the meeting at John Kerr Elementary School. "You were the board chair who brought me and my family up here to Winchester, so you will always have a special part in our family's life as it has been a foundational piece of our journey."
Truban actually oversaw the hiring of two city school superintendents. In May 2014, just four months into her three-and-a-half-year stint as chairwoman, Truban and the board hired Mark Y. Lineburg to lead the school system. Lineburg resigned in April 2016, and Truban and the board brought in Van Heukelum three months later.
Truban stepped down as chairwoman in December 2017 but continued her service as an at-large board member. She was succeeded as chairwoman by her vice chair, Alyson Pate, but when Pate left the board following the completion of her four-year term in July 2020, Truban returned as interim chairwoman until January 2021, when board member Marie Imoh was selected to lead the panel.
In 2019, during Pate's tenure as chairwoman, two significant events occurred: The board reduced its size from nine members to seven, and Winchester voters approved a referendum that changed the School Board from a body whose members were appointed by City Council to one whose members are elected by citizens.
To ensure that all seven board seats would not be up for election in November 2020, council approved a transition schedule that put Truban's at-large seat on the ballot for the November 2022 general election. Earlier this year, however, Truban decided not to run. That means her 10 years of service to the board will formally end when her current term expires on Dec. 31.
"What no one told me is that being on the School Board would be the opportunity of a lifetime, that the experiences, the challenges, the victories and the defeats — and there have been many — would change me in indescribable ways and formulate many of the deepest convictions that I hold today," Truban said on Monday night.
Imoh presented Truban with a resolution of appreciation as the School Board and audience members gave a standing ovation.
"She models what every school division needs with a school board member," an emotional Imoh said about Truban. "I truly believe that we as a board are better and, as a result, our school division is better."
Board member Elyus Wallace agreed.
"You are the main reason why the future of this city and the future of our students will be bright," he told Truban.
"You were steady, hand on the wheel and we appreciate you for that so much," board member Michael Birchenough said to Truban after telling the members of her family who were in the audience, "Thank you for giving us Erica for the last 10 years."
Interim board member Vincent Di Benedetto, who was chosen in August to complete the remaining four months of former member Karen Anderson Holman's term, also attended his final School Board meeting on Monday. His interim term ends on Dec. 31.
"You are the person who has most inspired me on this board," Di Benedetto told Truban. "I think you set the tone for what a chair is supposed to do because no matter how strong a school system or board is, it's the chair who really sets the tone."
"You've always been known to be uber-ethical, wise, the one that looks at the details, reads the extra layers to make sure we're doing the right things," Van Heukelum said to the departing chairwoman. "You'll be deeply missed and we wish you the best."
