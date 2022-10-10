Truck carrying logs spills load

The driver of a dump truck carrying logs escaped injury Monday morning at 11:43 a.m. when his truck overturned when going south around a curve on Blue Ridge Mountain Road at John Mosby Highway (U.S. Rt. 50) in Clarke County. Traffic was blocked until the truck could be removed.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

