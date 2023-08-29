ABOVE: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employees work to untangle utility lines from a box truck that overturned just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, taking down a utility pole and smashing through a fence on Senseny Road in Clarke County between Salem Church and Triple J roads. According to state police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey, the 2020 Freightliner was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the right side of the road again, collided with the utility pole and overturned before striking the fence and a tree. The driver, Tramine J. White, 36, of Edgewood, Maryland, and a 33-year-old male passenger were taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. White was charged with reckless driving. Senseny Road was closed for about three hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.
