CLEAR BROOK — Truck driver Rodney Foley narrowly survived a stabbing in the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center in Frederick County on Saturday night.
The knife nicked Foley’s lung and was two inches from his heart, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The stabbing was reported at 8:19 p.m. at the truck stop at 1530 Rest Church Road.
Foley identified trucker Charles Edward Jones as the man who stabbed him, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator R. Todd Swartz wrote in the affidavit. Jones, a San Bernardino, California, resident, drove away and remained a fugitive on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. The 55-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.
Foley said the fight began after he knocked on the door of Jones’ parked truck and asked him to move so another trucker could park, according to the affidavit. A short time later, Foley said Jones approached him and tried to punch him but missed. Foley said he struck Jones several times before Jones grabbed him in a bear hug and stabbed him. Foley had to undergo surgery for his wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.