WINCHESTER — The lawyer for a trucker accused in what is believed to be the largest marijuana seizure ever in Frederick County says his client is innocent.
"It's always been our position that Mr. Banks was set up by someone else and was the unwitting driver," attorney William August "Beau" Bassler told Judge Alexander R. Iden during a hearing for Kenya Monte Parks in Frederick County Circuit Court on March 13. "There has never been any evidence that he admitted to knowing what was in the truck."
Parks, formerly of Victorville, Calif., a city about an hour east of Los Angeles, was driving for Ray's Famous Transportation when he was stopped by Drug Enforcement Administration Agents and state police south of Winchester on March 14 of last year. Bassler said police were tracking his cellphone.
In a criminal complaint, Duane Rosa, who is a member of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office attached to the DEA's Washington, D.C., field office task force, said Parks was carrying 450 pounds of marijuana. A typical pound of pot has a street value of between $1,000 and $1,500 in Virginia, making the value of the haul between $450,000 and $675,000.
But Bassler noted that laboratory tests show the seizure was far less than what Rosa indicated. The tests showed it was 240 pounds. Bassler said after the hearing that he was unsure why there was far less pot than what Rosa stated in the complaint. Kristen G. Zalenski, the assistant county commonwealth's attorney handling the case, wouldn't comment after the hearing, saying her office doesn't typically discuss pending cases. Katherine A. Hayek, a DEA field office spokeswoman, couldn't be reached for comment. She previously said the investigation was triggered by discrepancies in trucking records.
Bassler also asked Iden to get Parks taken off of GPS monitoring. He said the arrest has caused financial hardship for Parks, a husband and father of four, who has had to move in with a relative in Fredericksburg. Parks has been allowed to leave the state for his job as a trucker, but he must wear an ankle monitor which costs him about $310 per month.
Zalenski countered that since Parks is facing possession with intent to distribute marijuana and transporting marijuana charges and has few ties to the area, he is a flight risk. "There's a very strong incentive to leave," she said.
Iden denied the motion to remove the monitor and a motion to return Parks' GPS vehicle unit to him. Bassler said police have had more than enough time to download information from it and Parks needs it for his job. Zalenski argued it was evidence in a pending case.
Parks, 39, is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 7.
