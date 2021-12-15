WINCHESTER — For two J.B. Hunt Transport drivers, Tuesday’s trip down Interstate 81 wasn’t just an average haul along the highway.
It was an honor.
Mike McNair of York, Pennsylvania, and James Rash of Easton, Maryland, did their part to help get a tractor-trailer carrying 6,480 wreaths to Georgia. The wreaths will be placed on graves of fallen United States armed forces veterans at two cemeteries as part of Christmas observances.
The men — veterans themselves — met at J.B. Hunt’s maintenance facility on Tyson Drive north of Winchester for a “key exchange.”
This is the eighth year that the company has participated in Wreaths Across America. It’s the fourth year for the local facility.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission to honor veterans, especially those who lost their lives in combat, and teach young people to value freedom.
Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day. The organization will be coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 other burial grounds in all 50 states, at sea and abroad, its website shows. One of those ceremonies will be at Winchester National Cemetery.
The public can visit wreathsacrossamerica.org to purchase wreaths to contribute to the event.
McNair served in the Navy, Rash the Army.
The two are among 75 J.B. Hunt drivers helping transport 32 loads totaling 207,000 wreaths to locations nationwide.
Both men recalled seeing some of their military buddies lose their lives in combat.
They consider participating in Wreaths Across America their way of keeping their friends’ memories alive.
McNair called it “a great honor.”
Rash added that “it’s tremendous” to take part in the event.
Rash said he uses a wheelchair because he has limited use of his legs following a 2003 accident unrelated to his military service. Still, he’s able to drive a rig while sitting in a regular seat behind the wheel, he said.
The truckload of wreaths started out in Harrington, Maine, on Sunday and made several stops already. Rash drove it from Joppa, Maryland, to Frederick County. After being handed the keys, McNair drove it to Concord, North Carolina, about 350 miles away. There, another driver was to pick up the load and transport it to the Peach State.
Ultimately, the wreaths will go to Marietta National Cemetery and Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Michael DeMaio, maintenance supervisor at J.B. Hunt’s local facility, and his wife, Wendy, a nurse with the Frederick County Public Schools, have three grown children in the military.
Several veterans are on the facility’s staff, Michael DeMaio noted.
“Our company does a lot for veterans,” he said. Another example he mentioned is placing military-related decals on its trailers to show support for them.
