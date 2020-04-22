WINCHESTER — President Trump’s temporary immigration ban, which he could sign as early as today, will apply only to those seeking permanent residency and not temporary workers — a relief to area farmers who employ migrant workers in the H-2A program.
About 250 H-2A workers from Jamaica and Mexico are expected in the Winchester area this summer to harvest crops, mainly apples.
"If H-2A workers cannot come, then we might as well just knock all the apples off the tree," said Diane Kearns, president of Fruit Hill Orchard, an apple and peach grower in Frederick County. "Right now, there is just not enough labor to get them harvested."
With some 22 million people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said in a Monday night tweet that the ban would benefit American workers. He said he planned to sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration into the United States."
Joe Robinson, Frederick County Fruit Growers Association manager, noted the Trump administration exempted H-2A workers who already have visas from COVID-19 immigration restrictions last month because they are crucial to the nation's food supply. H-2A workers comprise about 10% of the nation's 1.18 million hired farm workers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Economic Policy Institute.
"When we're talking about the apple industry, I don't know how much of it wouldn't be picked if there's no H-2A workers," Robinson said. "A tremendous amount of companies use H-2A workers."
Last year, about 3,900 worked in Virginia, according to Cynthia Webb, Virginia Department of Employment agriculture and foreign labor certification manager.
This season, they are scheduled to earn at least $12.67 per hour. They can earn more depending on how much produce they pick. She noted migrants are not immigrants because they're only visiting the U.S.
Robinson said migrants have been used in the area since the end of World War II. German prisoners of war picked produce during the war.
The 61-year-old Robinson, who's been running the migrant camp at 800 Fairmont Ave. since 2015 and whose family ran farms as the C.L. Robinson Corp., said most Americans don't want to pick fruit and vegetables because of the grueling and specialized nature of the work. Picking apples requires standing on a ladder for up to 11 hours per day and quickly picking apples without bruising or dropping them.
Robinson said about 100 workers from Jamaica and 150 from Mexico are expected to work for the 13 growers who are members of the association. A total of about 50 domestic migrant workers are also expected from Florida and possibly from Michigan.
That number is a far cry from the approximately 800 workers needed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before many farms stopped growing apples. Kearns, whose orchard opened in 1929, said making a profit has been extremely difficult in recent years and the pandemic will only compound it.
She noted accommodations will have to be made for social distancing when housing and transporting workers as well as when they're in the fields. Personal protective equipment, which is hard to find, will also need to be provided. Robinson said accommodations will be made at the dormitory-style camp including self-quarantine areas if workers get sick.
